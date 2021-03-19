Scenes from China's secret trial of Canadian Michael Spavor

A Chinese court conducted a secret trial for Canadian Michael Spavor Friday in two hours, a judicial hearing on charges punishable by life in prison that was completed by lunch time. To those barred from entering the courtroom — including Canadian diplomats who unsuccessfully asserted a right to be present — Mr. Spavor was invisible, arriving and leaving in vans whose mirror-finish windows barred any view inside.
Jim Nickel, Charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in China, and other foreign diplomats stand outside the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong.
Jim Nickel, deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, talks to journalists as he waits to be allowed to enter the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor will be on trial under spying charges, in Dandong.
