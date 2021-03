Scenes from China's secret trial of Canadian Michael Spavor

A Chinese court conducted a secret trial for Canadian Michael Spavor Friday in two hours, a judicial hearing on charges punishable by life in prison that was completed by lunch time. To those barred from entering the courtroom — including Canadian diplomats who unsuccessfully asserted a right to be present — Mr. Spavor was invisible, arriving and leaving in vans whose mirror-finish windows barred any view inside.

