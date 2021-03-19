Scenes from China's secret trial of Canadian Michael Spavor

Security officers stand guard at an entrance to a court building in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Friday, March 19, 2021. China was expected to open the first trial Friday for Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians who have been held for more than two years in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive. (AP Photo/Ken Moritsugu)

Ken Moritsugu/The Associated Press