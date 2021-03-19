 Skip to main content
Scenes from China's secret trial of Canadian Michael Spavor

A Chinese court conducted a secret trial for Canadian Michael Spavor Friday in two hours, a judicial hearing on charges punishable by life in prison that was completed by lunch time. To those barred from entering the courtroom — including Canadian diplomats who unsuccessfully asserted a right to be present — Mr. Spavor was invisible, arriving and leaving in vans whose mirror-finish windows barred any view inside.

Police vehicles exit the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor under spying charges was held, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Security officers stand guard as a police van arrives at a court building in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province..

Ken Moritsugu/The Associated Press

Security officers stand guard as a police van, left, believed to be carrying Michael Spavor, arrives at a court building in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province

/The Associated Press

A police vehicle departs from the side entrance of the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor under spying charges was held, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Policemen secure the side entrance of the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor under spying charges was held, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Jim Nickel, Charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in China, and other foreign diplomats stand outside the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

A police vehicle arrives at a court building in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province,.

Ken Moritsugu/The Associated Press

Police vehicles exit the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

Policemen stand guard at the side entrance of the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor will be on trial under spying charges, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Security officers stand guard at an entrance to a court building in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Friday, March 19, 2021. China was expected to open the first trial Friday for Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians who have been held for more than two years in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive. (AP Photo/Ken Moritsugu)

Ken Moritsugu/The Associated Press

A police officer stands outside a court building in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province.

Ken Moritsugu/The Associated Press

Jim Nickel, deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, talks to journalists as he waits to be allowed to enter the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor will be on trial under spying charges, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Policemen secure a side entrance as journalists work following the arrival of police vehicles at the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor will be on trial under spying charges, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Police officers stand guard at an entrance of the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, stood trial, in Dandong.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

A police vehicle believed to be carrying Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, arrives at the Intermediate People's Court, where Spavor is expected to stand trial, in Dandong.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

Policemen direct traffic in front of the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor will be on trial under spying charges, in Dandong.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

