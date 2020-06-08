 Skip to main content
Scenes from Houston where George Floyd’s body returns for final services

A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday in the suburb of Pearland. He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

The casket with George Floyd arrives at the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held in Houston, Texas.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

A man looks on before the casket with George Floyd arrives at the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held in Houston.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Police line up after the hearse carrying the casket of George Floyd arrives at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

A man gestures as the casket with George Floyd is unloaded at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

A man walks past a mural for George Floyd in Houston, Texas.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

American flags are seen in front of the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held for George Floyd in Houston.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Clouds are seen behind the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held for George Floyd in Houston.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

