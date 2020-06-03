 Skip to main content
Scenes from the eighth day of protests across the U.S. triggered by George Floyd killing

The most widespread protests in the U.S. in five decades have spurred no consensus on either the reforms necessary to address protesters’ demands or how to handle demonstrations that have often included property destruction and arson. And efforts to shut the protests down are often serving to further inflame them, with police measures only proving to demonstrators the need for reform.

A protester and a police officer shake hands in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York.

Wong Maye-E/The Associated Press

Police advance to arrest protesters refusing to get off the streets during an imposed curfew while marching in a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York.

Wong Maye-E/The Associated Press

Police arrest a protester refusing to get off the streets during an imposed curfew while marching in a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York.

Wong Maye-E/The Associated Press

Barricades and New York City Police vehicles block the entrance to Times Square, as a sign displays 'Black Lives Matter' after a curfew due to protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

Police guard the entrance to the Manhattan Bridge that heads towards Brooklyn as protesters try to cross over during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York.

The Associated Press

Protesters denouncing police brutality and systemic racism march over the Manhattan Bridge after a citywide curfew in New York City.

Scott Heins/Getty Images

People raise their hands and shout slogans as they protest at the makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Colby, holding his son Jahaziel through a sunroof, lifts his hand in solidarity with other protesters during a spontaneous caravan rally of vehicles against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas.

ADREES LATIF/Reuters

Boise Police create a human barrier with officers in riot gear to separate protest and counter-protest groups on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.

Darin Oswald/The Associated Press

Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas.

ADREES LATIF/Reuters

A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

LUCAS JACKSON/Reuters

A man jumps from the window of a damaged store as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in New York City.

JEENAH MOON/Reuters

A protester kneels before Hampton police officers at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Jonathon Gruenke/The Associated Press

After a new mural, centre, of George Floyd is added to a growing memorial of tributes, Trevor Rodriquez sits alone at the spot where Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press

