Thousands of civilians flee heavy fighting in Turkey's Syrian offensive

Turkey shelled towns and bombed targets from the air in an operation that has forced more than 60,000 to flee their homes. Turkey says it wants to create a "safe zone" cleared of Kurdish militias which will also house some of the millions of Syrian refugees it hosts.

Smoke rises from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces. Lefteris Pitarakis/The Associated Press

Vehicles are seen as people flee Ras al Ain town, Syria. RODI SAID/Reuters

A woman with a baby sits at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria. RODI SAID/Reuters

Civilians flee with their belongings during Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain. DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Injured Turkish officers are shown after a mortar fired from Syrian area of Tal Abyad landed near a Turkish government building in Akcakale. BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

People run after mortars fired from Syria land in Akcakale, Turkey. Ismail Coskun/The Associated Press

People help a wounded boy in Akcakale, Turkey as they take cover after mortars fired from Syria. Ismail Coskun/The Associated Press

Turkey-backed FSA fighters drive toward Syrian town of Tal Abyad from Turkish border town of Akcakale. The Associated Press

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters enter Tal Abyad, Syria from Akcakale, Turkey. BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images