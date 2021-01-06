In photos: Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol halting Biden's election confirmation session

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez/The Associated Press
Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez/The Associated Press
Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters enter the Senate Chamber in Washington.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images
A man is seen bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington.
POOL/Reuters
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber in Washington.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Protestors climb the Capitol in Washington.
Jason Andrew/The New York Times News Service
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington.
Evan Vucci/The Associated Press
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber in Washington.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump in Washington,.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington.
John Minchillo/The Associated Press
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez/The Associated Press
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press
DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night after a day of rioting protesters.
John Minchillo/The Associated Press
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press
