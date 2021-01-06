In photos: Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol halting Biden's election confirmation session

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

In photos: Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol halting Biden's election confirmation session

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Open this photo in gallery:

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

1 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.

Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

2 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.

Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

3 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

4 of 35

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

5 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber in Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

8 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

9 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

10 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A man is seen bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

12 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington.

POOL/Reuters

13 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber in Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

14 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Protestors climb the Capitol in Washington.

Jason Andrew/The New York Times News Service

15 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

16 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

17 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

U.S. Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

19 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

20 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

21 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

22 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington.

Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

23 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

24 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber in Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

25 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

26 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump in Washington,.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

27 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

28 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

29 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.

Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

30 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

31 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

32 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night after a day of rioting protesters.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

33 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

34 of 35

Open this photo in gallery:

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press

35 of 35

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies