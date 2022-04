The most important date on the Christian calendar, Easter is meant to be a celebration of renewal and hope. This year, it also marks the second month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A priest blesses people who fled the war in Ukraine during the Easter Sunday procession outside the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 1 of 17 A woman prays during Easter church service at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on Sunday, two months since the start of Russia's invasion.Alexey Furman/Getty Images 2 of 17 People who fled the war in Ukraine wait for a priest to bless their food baskets outside the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland on Easter Sunday.Omar Marques/Getty Images 3 of 17 Local residents attend an Orthodox Easter service next to The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church damaged by shelling during Russia's invasion in the village of Peremoha, Ukraine on Sunday.STRINGER/Reuters 4 of 17 A woman and child attend an Easter church service at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.Alexey Furman/Getty Images 5 of 17 A Ukrainian serviceman uses his helmet as a food basket during an Easter Sunday ceremony outside the Volodymysky Cathedral, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 6 of 17 People attend a service at the Volodymysky Cathedral during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 7 of 17 A Ukrainian woman attends the Easter Service at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday.BURAK KARA/Getty Images 8 of 17 People take part in an Easter Sunday service at a church in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine amid the war in Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 9 of 17 A priest blesses people who fled the war in Ukraine during an Easter Sunday procession in Krakow, Poland. The local Orthodox Church is now struggling to host as many devotees as it can.Omar Marques/Getty Images 10 of 17 People who fled the war in Ukraine watch the Easter Sunday mass from a screen at the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 11 of 17 Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter with prayers for those fighting on the front lines of the war.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press 12 of 17 Priests perform blessings for Orthodox Easter outside a war-damaged church in Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday.John Moore/Getty Images 13 of 17 Women sing at an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday. The church was the site of mass graves of people killed during the Russian occupation of the town.John Moore/Getty Images 14 of 17 Ukrainian soldiers pray inside an Orthodox Church during Easter in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge SilvaJORGE SILVA/Reuters 15 of 17 An Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on attendees during an Orthodox Easter service outside the Volodymysky Cathedral in Kyiv on Sunday.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 16 of 17 Yulia Kolius, 44, and her husband Yevgen Kolius hold candles as they wait for a priest to bless traditional Easter food baskets in the yard of St. Andrew's church in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday.ZOHRA BENSEMRA/Reuters 17 of 17