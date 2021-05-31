Vigils held across Canada to honour the 215 victims of Kamloops residential school

On the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flags on all federal buildings, including the Peace Tower, were lowered to half-mast to honour those who died at the former Kamloops residential school “and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors and their families.” Flags were also lowered at city halls and legislatures across Canada, with some mayors, including those of Edmonton and Ottawa, saying they would remain at half-mast for 215 hours – “one hour for every child whose life was taken,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said.

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the community of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, Quebec march through the town on May 30, 2021, to commemorate the news that a mass grave of 215 Indigenous children were found at the Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia. PETER MCCABE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Candles are lit during a vigil in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: People form a circle during a vigil in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Kayla Sutherland dances a prayer during a vigil in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A mother hugs her daughter during a vigil in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's national flag flies at half-mast at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. BC Legislative Assembly/Reuters 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Residential school survivor Betty Deer sits next to children's shoes, placed there as a tribute to all the victims of the residential school system outside St. Francis Xavier Church in Kahnawake, Quebec. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Lynn Karonhia-Beauvais and grandson Jamieson Kane put down tobacco as a tribute to all the victims of the residential school system as they walk next to children's shoes outside St. Francis Xavier Church in Kahnawake, Quebec. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: People place 215 pairs of children's shoes on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C.. Andrew Snucins/The Canadian Press 11 of 12