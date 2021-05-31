Vigils held across Canada to honour the 215 victims of Kamloops residential school
On the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flags on all federal buildings, including the Peace Tower, were lowered to half-mast to honour those who died at the former Kamloops residential school “and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors and their families.” Flags were also lowered at city halls and legislatures across Canada, with some mayors, including those of Edmonton and Ottawa, saying they would remain at half-mast for 215 hours – “one hour for every child whose life was taken,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said.