What our future could look like after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Photos from around the world show some of the stranger and innovative ways we can safely reopen to try and prevent the pandemic from spreading. In Canada provinces have been releasing plans for easing restrictions that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A man and a woman demonstrate dining under a plastic shield in a restaurant of Paris. As restaurants in food-loving France prepare to reopen, some are investing in lampshade-like plastic shields to protect diners from the virus. Thibault Camus/The Associated Press 1 of 9

A worker clean a face shield at a restaurant in Skopje. Bars and restaurants opened their doors on May 28, 2020, conditioned by strict protocols as maximum four people on a table, distance between tables and only those that have outside premises. ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 9

Owners Shu Lei Hu, left, and her husband Shao Song Hu, right, demonstrate the use of robots for serving purposes or for dirty dishes collection, as part of a tryout of measures to respect social distancing and help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the family's Royal Palace restaurant in Renesse, south-western Netherlands. Peter Dejong/The Associated Press 3 of 9

A staff member of the theatre "Berliner Ensemble" stands in the auditorium after seats were removed to comply with the rules of distance at future performances, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Berlin. FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 4 of 9

Spectators maintain social distancing rules as they attend an opera at the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb. DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 9

Patrick O'Connell, chef at The Inn at Little Washington, poses with mannequins in the inn's dining room in Washington, Virginia on May 20, 2020. The Inn, a Michelin-starred restaurant, has found, a fun or creepy, way to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic when it reopened at the end of May. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 9

Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema, as the Czech top-tier soccer competition resumes after a two-month shutdown caused by the measures taken to curb the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic. DAVID W CERNY/Reuters 7 of 9

Pictures of soccer fans are placed in the stands as Ceres Park Football Stadium gets ready for the Danish Superliga match between AGF and Randers FC in Aarhus, Denmark. Henning Bagger/The Associated Press 8 of 9