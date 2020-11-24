Winning images of Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Overall Winner for 2020 is "Guard dog on duty" of Noodles, Spanish rescue mix, in Hildesheim, Germany. The photographer Elke Vogelsand says "Noodles was rescued from a Spanish kill-shelter and brought to Germany, where she joined our family when she was eight months old. She is a Spanish sighthound (Galgo Espa) mix, 13 years old now (a bit younger in this picture) and still acting like a pup. She is the clown, sometimes overly motivated and clumsy, the eager-beaver, curious, friendly, open-minded, extremely funny if not unintentionally comic sometimes. As said, she's is the funniest dog you could possibly imagine. Always with her humans, always ready for some mischief and adventures."

Elke Vogelsang/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020