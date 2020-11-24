Winning images of Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards

The rise in pet adoptions during the pandemic seems a nice little storyline in these unhappy times. So what better time to showcase the winning photos from the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020. The funds raised from this competition go to Blue Cross pet charity.
Overall Winner for 2020 is "Guard dog on duty" of Noodles, Spanish rescue mix, in Hildesheim, Germany. The photographer Elke Vogelsand says "Noodles was rescued from a Spanish kill-shelter and brought to Germany, where she joined our family when she was eight months old. She is a Spanish sighthound (Galgo Espa) mix, 13 years old now (a bit younger in this picture) and still acting like a pup. She is the clown, sometimes overly motivated and clumsy, the eager-beaver, curious, friendly, open-minded, extremely funny if not unintentionally comic sometimes. As said, she's is the funniest dog you could possibly imagine. Always with her humans, always ready for some mischief and adventures."
Elke Vogelsang/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Highly commended photo by Dimpy Bhalotia with their picture "Ohhhhhhhhh" taken in India. Bhalotia says, "This happened in a fraction of a second and I couldn't stop laughing."
Dimpy Bhalotia/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
In the "All other Creatures, Great or Small Category" winner Anne Lindner with their picture "Drama Queen". "There is almost nothing more beautiful than to see a hearty yawn of a rabbit."
Anne Lindner/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Winner in the "The Mighty Horse Category" Magdalena Strakova with their picture Gossip Girls. "I was photographing horses in a pasture, and these three got together and appeared to have a chat, gossiping like giggling schoolgirls :)"
Magdalena Strakova/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Highly commended photo by Iain McConnell with their picture titled "Over Dramatic Cat" taken in Wales.
Iain McConnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Hannah Seeger winner in the "Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Category" with their picture "Morning Mood". "Me and my rescue dog really tired in the early morning."
Hannah Seeger/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Winner in the "Junior Category" is Ayden Brooks from Ottawa. The photo is titled "Good morning, Fox Mulder!". "Our cat, Fox Mulder, AKA Squishy, Little Squishy Guy, Squishface, Squish, Foxy, loves to spread himself out on his back when he sleeps. He likes to sleep anywhere including in the middle of a room on a rug or even on the wood floor. I love to take photos of him because he is so cute and funny. I caught him as he was waking up from a nap and yawning.", says Brooks.
Lisa Greenspoon/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
A highly commended photo of Two Miniature Pinscher titled "Friends don't let friends do silly things alone" taken in Linz, Austria. The photographer says, "This photo is an outtake. Actually, the dogs tried to hug and thats what happened :) The picture was taken in Linz (Austria) in a pedestrian zone early in the morning."
Kerstin Ordelt/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Highly commended photo by Candice Sedighan with their picture titled "That moment you realize you've gone through half a jar of snacks" Sedighan says, "Bear's expression looking into his jar of dog food is far too relatable. I simply cut a hole into the food container, taped my iPhone camera to it, and snapped a shot before he dug in to his tasty meal."
Candice Sedighan/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
Winner of the Cat Category - Our Fabulous Feline Friends by Malgorzata (Gosia) Russell titled "Why are you upside down Mum?" Russell says "This our one year old still kitten cat Basil. He is very playful, agile and loves our garden we used a lot during lockdown. It is our daily, morning routine to chase each other around the garden. Picture is not photoshopped."
Malgorzata Russell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020
