Winners of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest

The World Press Photo Story of the Year was awarded to Italian documentary photographer Antonio Faccilongo, working for Getty Reportage, for a series titled “Habibi” about Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons who smuggle their semen out of detention facilities in the hopes of raising a family.. "Habibi", which means my love in Arabic, chronicles love stories set against the backdrop of one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in modern history. Nael al-Barghouthi's suit remains hanging in his bedroom in Kobar, near Ramallah, Palestine, in 2015. Al-Barghouthi's wife, Iman Nafi, keeps all her husband's clothes and belongings in place. Al-Barghouthi was arrested in 1978 after an anti-Israel commando operation. He was released in 2011, married Iman Nafi, but re-arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has spent more than 40 years in prison, the longest-serving Palestinian inmate in Israeli jails.

