Winners of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest

World Press Photo’s annual contest recognizes and celebrates the best visual journalism produced over the past year. The winners consist of 45 photographers from 28 countries, documenting unprecedented world events, from the COVID-19 pandemic to social justice protests. Canadian photojournalist Chris Donovan wins in the category Sports story of the year for his photo essay on the Flint Jaguars basketball team in Michigan. The Photo Story of the Year was awarded to Italian documentary photographer Antonio Faccilongo, working for Getty Reportage, for a series titled “Habibi” about Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons who smuggle their semen out of detention facilities in the hopes of raising a family. World Press Photo of the Year was awarded to Danish photographer Mads Nissenan for his image symbolizing “love and compassion” of an 85-year-old Brazilian woman getting her first embrace in five months from a nurse through a transparent “hug curtain”.