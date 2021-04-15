 Skip to main content
Winners of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest

World Press Photo’s annual contest recognizes and celebrates the best visual journalism produced over the past year. The winners consist of 45 photographers from 28 countries, documenting unprecedented world events, from the COVID-19 pandemic to social justice protests. Canadian photojournalist Chris Donovan wins in the category Sports story of the year for his photo essay on the Flint Jaguars basketball team in Michigan. The Photo Story of the Year was awarded to Italian documentary photographer Antonio Faccilongo, working for Getty Reportage, for a series titled “Habibi” about Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons who smuggle their semen out of detention facilities in the hopes of raising a family. World Press Photo of the Year was awarded to Danish photographer Mads Nissenan for his image symbolizing “love and compassion” of an 85-year-old Brazilian woman getting her first embrace in five months from a nurse through a transparent “hug curtain”.

World Press Photo of the Year by Danish photographer Mads Nissen. Rosa Luzia Lunardi (85) is embraced by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, at Viva Bem care home, So Paulo, Brazil. The image also won in the General News - singles category.

Mads Nissen/ Politiken/ Panos Pictures/World Press

The World Press Photo Story of the Year was awarded to Italian documentary photographer Antonio Faccilongo, working for Getty Reportage, for a series titled “Habibi” about Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons who smuggle their semen out of detention facilities in the hopes of raising a family.. "Habibi", which means my love in Arabic, chronicles love stories set against the backdrop of one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in modern history. Nael al-Barghouthi's suit remains hanging in his bedroom in Kobar, near Ramallah, Palestine, in 2015. Al-Barghouthi's wife, Iman Nafi, keeps all her husband's clothes and belongings in place. Al-Barghouthi was arrested in 1978 after an anti-Israel commando operation. He was released in 2011, married Iman Nafi, but re-arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has spent more than 40 years in prison, the longest-serving Palestinian inmate in Israeli jails.

Antonio Faccilongo

Winner in the Sports story category.. Jaguars junior Dion Brown sits with his girlfriend Lakenya Thomas as they watch a junior varsity game in a nearly empty gym.

Chris Donovan

Winner in the Environment singles category of a curious California sea lion swimming towards a face mask at the Breakwater dive site in Monterey, California.

Ralph Pace/World Press

This image of Fatima and her son prepare a fishing net on a boat in Khor Omeira bay, Yemen wins the Contemporary Issues - Singles category.

Pablo Tosco/World Press

Photo of a man and woman who disagree on the removal of the Emancipation Memorial, in Lincoln Park, Washington DC wins in the General News, singles category.

Evelyn Hockstein For The Washington Post/World Press

A Rothschild's giraffe is transported to safety in a custom-built barge from a flooded Longicharo Island, Lake Baringo, in western Kenya. The photo won in the Nature singles category.

Ami Vitale for CNN /World Press

The winner in Portraits singles category is a photo of Ignat, a transgender man, who sits with his girlfriend Maria in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Ponomarev_Oleg/World Press

Georg climbs a log pile while training for bouldering, in Kochel am See, Bavaria, Germany. The photo wins in the Sports, singles category.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images/World Press

