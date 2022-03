LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 06: The congregation gathers for a Sunday service at the Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church on March 6, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. More than a million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's large-scale assault on the country, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians passing through Lviv on their way to Poland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Dan Kitwood/Getty Images