Air strikes and cruise missiles pounded Kyiv early Sunday as more Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital city. Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv and firing could be heard, witnesses said. Russian troops blew up a natural gas pipeline in Kharkiv before daybreak, but the city was under Ukrainian control, the regional governor said.

