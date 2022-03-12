An evacuee walks past destroyed and abandoned cars in Irpin, north of Kyiv, after Russian forces stepped up the pressure on the city on March 12.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
A column of smoke rises from burning fuel tanks that locals said were hit by five Russian rockets at the Vasylkiv Air Base, outside Kyiv, on March 12.THOMAS PETER/Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard Irpin, a city north of Kyiv, as it continues to sustain heavy damage on March 12.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
A man walks amid the debris of what was a cultural center and an administration building, both which were destroyed during a bomb raid in the village of Byshiv, outside Kyiv, on March 12.THOMAS PETER/Reuters
A Ukrainian soldier holds a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) that was used to destroy a Russian armoured personal carrier in Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 12.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
The firefighters respond to a fire caused by a rocket strike to a storage facility in Brovary, near Kyiv, on March 12.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
Firefighters extinguish a burning house after Russian shelling struck it on the 17th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv on March 12, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters extinguish a house set on fire by Russian shelling in Kyiv on March 12. Russian forces are positioned around the city.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian armoured personal carrier (APC) in Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 12.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows from burning containers after shelling in Vasylkiv, a city southwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 12.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press
A Ukrainian serviceman walks towards the frontline in the city of Irpin, northern Ukraine, on March 12.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters extinguish a fire on a house after shelling in Kyiv on March 12. Russian forces are "blocking" Mariupol, where thousands of people are suffering a devastating siege.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press
Olga holds her son David after getting out of car that drove them across the border into Siret, Romania, after fleeing the war torn city of Kharkiv in Ukraine on March 12.CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters
A woman walks between barriers placed on street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in downtown Odessa, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho DoceNACHO DOCE/Reuters
Volunteers sort clothes in a temporary accommodation center for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Rzeszow, Poland, on March 12.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters
People arrive by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania, after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on March 12.STOYAN NENOV/Reuters
People rest in a temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Rzeszow, Poland, on March 12.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters
Refugees rest in a primary school gym turned temporary shelter in Przemysl, Poland, near the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 12.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images
A woman holds a dog among refugees waiting for further transport at the Medyka border crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 12.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images