Russian forces continue to surround or partly surround major centres such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv. Thousands of people have been killed and more than one million have fled Ukraine since the war began just over a week ago. In televised remarks Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the war was going “according to plan.”

