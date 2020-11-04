‘All the adults are gone’: The world warily waits to see whether Biden or Trump won the U.S. election

World leaders have reacted warily to the muddy U.S. election picture, with several saying it was important to let the voting continue until it was clear who had won the presidency.
Western leaders, in particular, were quick to pour cold water on Donald Trump’s early claim of victory. Spain, which lived under dictatorship until 1977, first set the tone.
Seven minutes after Mr. Trump declared “frankly, we did win” – while millions of votes remained uncounted in key states – Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Madrid’s most popular radio station that it was too early to make such a statement. Ms. Gonzalez Laya said the U.S. needed to “count votes one by one, as it’s done in democracies.”
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sounded a similar note in a television interview about 10 minutes later. “Let’s wait and see what the outcome is. There’s obviously a significant amount of uncertainty. It’s much closer than I think many had expected. But this is for the American people to decide, and we’re confident in the American institutions that will produce a result,” he told Sky News.
However, in a separate interview with the BBC, Mr. Raab also took pains not to criticize Mr. Trump’s statements, which included a call for the counting of ballots to stop. “We’re not going to get involved in the election night, or the morning after the election, commentary,” he said when repeatedly asked to address Mr. Trump’s remarks, which included a call for “all voting to stop.”
In Europe – which has been rattled by four years of Mr. Trump’s affection for authoritarian leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his disdain for international institutions such as the NATO military alliance – some were openly anxious about the prospect of him spending another term in the White House.
“The world sort of survived four years with a somewhat restrained Trump. But all the ‘adults’ are gone. A world with a triumphant Trump could well be a different thing,” former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt wrote on Twitter. “The adults” was an apparent reference to members of the Republican Party establishment who worked for Mr. Trump at the start of his first administration before many of them quit in frustration with his unwillingness to heed their advice.
Even if Democratic challenger Joe Biden prevails — and by early Wednesday, he looked likely to win the popular vote, with the all-important electoral college still up for grabs — analysts say the chaotic election will damage the international image of the United States, and weaken the arguments of those pushing for democracy in other countries.
“When the president casts doubt on the legitimacy of American democracy, he undermines the cause of democracy everywhere,” said Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute in Australia.
“President Trump’s statement tonight will be welcomed in Zhongnanhai and the Kremlin,” he said. Zhongnanhai is the seat of Communist Party power in Beijing.
For China, which has sought to emerge stronger from its bruising fights with Mr. Trump over the past four years, the prospect of a messy fight for the presidency in the U.S. offers advantages.
Chinese leadership could use fighting over the legitimacy of vote counts to “demonstrate that there are indeed problems with the U.S. electoral, and hence democratic, system — and that this is not something which the Chinese should hope to emulate,” said Willy Lam, an expert in Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
China’s foreign ministry declined comment Wednesday. But the accentuation of U.S. social divisions through the election stand to weaken the country, Chinese scholars believe.
“No matter which side wins the game, the U.S. has entered an age of serious involution. It will make the U.S. more introspective and continue to weaken the U.S. position as a world leader and its global influence,” said Su Hao, a scholar in the School of Diplomacy at China Foreign Affairs University.
That’s not entirely good news for China, though, where the prospect of a narrow victory — no matter the victor — is seen with worry.
If Mr. Trump wins, “the U.S. will continue to hate the world and prioritize its own interests. China will definitely suffer more,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, who is also an adviser to the State Council of China, the country’s cabinet.
A slim win for Mr. Biden, however, stands to create a White House vulnerable to attacks by Republicans, who want to keep pressure on Beijing. “There will be no decrease in the hardship for China,” Prof. Shi said.
Elsewhere, the electoral uncertainty was met with equanimity. “The fact is, the United States is the most powerful country in the world today, and that fact is not going to change in the next four years,” said Nalin Surie, a former Indian ambassador to China and the U.K.
He dismissed the idea that the continued strength of support for Mr. Trump bodes ill for democracy. “Mr. Trump had an agenda, he announced an agenda, he is implementing his agenda,” he said.
But for countries outside the world’s two pre-eminent economic powers, the election signals a continuation of the seismic shifts in the global order that began under Mr. Trump.
“We’re effectively going to face two rogue superpowers, and that’s even worse than the Cold War,” said Richard Heydarian, a political scientist in the Philippines, referring to the U.S. and China.
He worries, too, that the world’s serving strongmen will take encouragement from Mr. Trump’s strong showing.
Had Mr. Biden secured a landslide win, it would have “put people like Duterte, Modi and Bolsonaro on notice,” he said, referring to Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, Narendra Modi in India and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.
“Now, that’s not going to happen. Even if Biden wins, it’s going to be a diminished president in a deeply divided country,” Mr. Heydarian said.
The final outcome may remain uncertain. But the U.S. election has shown “that right-wing populism and strongman rule is a best-seller.”
-with reporting by Alexandra Li
