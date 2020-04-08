Bernie Sanders ends campaign for U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, pledges to work with Biden

Open this photo in gallery This image from video provided by the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign shows U.S. senator Bernie Sanders as he announces he is ending his presidential campaign. The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders has ended his leftist challenge for the Democratic presidential nomination, conceding the race to former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden and saying he wanted to focus his efforts on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential run – much like his previous effort in 2016 – found a constituency among younger voters attracted by promises of single-payer healthcare and free university tuition. But it fell far short as Mr. Biden won commanding victories in a string of states.

Mr. Sanders was Mr. Biden’s last remaining opponent in a field that had started with more than 20 serious contenders.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are now some 300 delegates behind vice-president Biden and the path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Mr. Sanders said in an address broadcast online late Wednesday morning. “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today, I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.”

Mr. Sanders said he would keep his name on the ballot in all states that have not yet voted, including vote-rich New York and Pennsylvania. He said he hoped to amass as many delegates as possible in order to push Mr. Biden’s platform to the left at the Democratic nominating convention.

Mr. Sanders said the COVID-19 crisis also played a part in his decision to stop campaigning. He said he wanted to turn his attention to efforts to ensure that people who fall ill are not saddled with crippling medical bills, and that those who lose their jobs are able to get by with government help. Mr. Sanders argued that the crisis had highlighted the need for universal healthcare and greater economic equality that had been at the centre of his campaign.

“As I see the crisis gripping the nation, exacerbated by a President unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership, and the work that needs to be done to protect people in this most desperate hour, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and that would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour,” Mr. Sanders said.

He also described Mr. Biden as “a very decent man” and said they would work together.

In a statement, Mr. Biden lauded Mr. Sanders as “a powerful voice for a fairer and more just America” and promised to push Mr. Sanders’s policies.

“I’ll be reaching out to you. You will be heard by me,” Mr. Biden said. “And to your supporters I make the same commitment: I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country. I hope you will join us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Whether Mr. Biden can get Mr. Sanders’s wing of the party behind him, however, is an open question. Many of the Senator’s supporters have said any other Democratic candidate is not sufficiently progressive, and many are first-time voters who only became engaged politically to back Mr. Sanders.

Mr. Sanders, a self-described socialist, emerged as the front-runner at the start of the primary season, with a virtual draw in Iowa, a narrow victory in New Hampshire and a thumping win in Nevada. On top of his core constituency of young voters, he rallied blue-collar workers and Latinos to his campaign.

But Mr. Biden, who struggled in the first three contests, staged a stunning comeback in South Carolina, which he won by nearly 40 points. Then, he came out on top on Super Tuesday and romped to victory in several subsequent states. Every other candidate rapidly quit the race, as Mr. Biden assembled a coalition of African-Americans, older voters and suburbanites.

The novel coronavirus upended the campaign in mid-March, with all campaign events cancelled. Both candidates continued broadcasting campaign speeches from their homes, but received scant attention amid the mounting crisis.

Mr. Sanders also tried out digital versions of his mass rallies – the signature of his campaigning style – broadcasting musical performances and celebrity endorsements from peoples’ respective living rooms.

The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, originally slated for July, has been moved to August, after Republicans are expected to re-nominate Mr. Trump in Charlotte.

Story continues below advertisement

Several states have postponed their primaries amid the pandemic. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor tried to do the same for Tuesday’s vote, but was blocked by the state’s Republican legislature and Supreme Court. Results from the contest have not yet been released.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.