Biden is using Trump’s playbook, but the base he is appealing to isn’t really his base

Don’t look now, but Joe Biden is using Donald Trump’s playbook.

But the challenge for the new U.S. chief executive is that Mr. Trump’s presidential operating manual applied to an entirely different set of circumstances than the one Mr. Biden faces.

For four years Mr. Trump, who never feigned outreach to his opponents, focused his presidency on satisfying the impulses and inclinations of his political base. Now Mr. Biden, whose principal appeal is his willingness to reach out to skeptics and the other side of the partisan aisle, is governing to appeal to his base as well.

But the base he is appealing to isn’t really his base.

It’s the base of the two rivals he vanquished a year ago – senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. And his approval ratings among the Republicans he said he would court, convince and convert? Not once in his young presidency has it inched above 12 per cent. Richard Nixon, the bête noire of Democrats and an accomplished practitioner of the politics of polarization, scored approval ratings among Democrats in the high 40s in 1969, his first year in office.

“Biden won the nomination because he wasn’t Bernie Sanders and he wasn’t Elizabeth Warren, but what is coming out of the White House are the views of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren,” former GOP senator Norm Coleman of Minnesota said in an interview. “He’s not representing the views of the middle of the Democratic base. He’s representing the views of the progressive base.”

Those views take the form of an economic-stimulus plan with an unprecedented price tag, climate-change proposals that his opponents have described as radical and tax increases that business interests argue would endanger the economy.

“Joe Biden is using Trump’s ‘the base, the base, the base’ strategy,” said Tobe Berkovitz, a Boston University professor of advertising who has worked with Democratic political candidates. “The problem is that really was Trump’s base. The hard-core ‘woke’ left wasn’t Biden’s core, and no matter how far left he lurches, they will never be satisfied. He needs to realize that much of his win was a vote for ‘not Trump,’ just like Trump’s was for ‘anyone but Hillary.’ "

And yet the phenomenon of two consecutive presidents applying virtually the same governing strategy may speak to a fundamental change in the character of American politics, with the two parties now possessing general ideological conformity – one conservative, one liberal – with the result that one side is veering right, the other streaking left.

“Our politics is in a position where there isn’t much beyond your base you can move toward,” said Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. “We have a greater ideological difference between the parties than we have ever had – and it is tribal. Biden is in the same position that Trump was in. He’s got to mobilize his base. You don’t get out your vote by co-operating with the other party.”

That may be good politics, at least in the short run. But Mr. Trump’s application of that strategy left him more than seven million votes short of Mr. Biden’s total.

And yet over the years, Republicans, who historically have had slightly fewer adherents than Democrats, have flourished by reaching beyond their base.

That was the advice former secretary of state James Baker, the veteran political strategist who headed presidential campaigns for presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, gave Mr. Trump five years ago.

“You do not need to abandon your outsider/rebel persona,” Mr. Baker told Mr. Trump in a two-page memo he handed the Manhattan billionaire during the 2016 primary season. “But you do need to bring on board other voters if you expect to win.”

Mr. Trump didn’t heed the advice, lost the popular vote in the 2016 general election, yet still prevailed in the Electoral College.

But Mr. Baker’s view has been the formula for Republican political triumphs for decades.

“The key to a solid electoral victory in my home state of Ohio – or in a national presidential race – is to win your base but then reach beyond it, both in terms of what kind of a campaign you run and, more importantly, how you govern,” said Republican Senator Rob Portman, who in seven House of Representatives races never won by fewer than 35 percentage points and who prevailed by 18 points in his first Senate race and by 21 in his second, in 2016. “Joe Biden ran a presidential campaign that deliberately appealed to the middle, but he has chosen to govern from the left.”

Still in his early days, Mr. Biden’s approval ratings among Democrats has reached 96 per cent, by far the highest Gallup Poll has recorded for early presidential support – and far better than the high 70s approval ratings recorded by Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton in the first quarter of their presidencies.

Even so, despite the erosion of the middle in U.S. politics, one figure remains indisputably important for a president whose 2020 campaign theme might as well have been that the American people were his base: fully a third of registered voters are independents, not members of either party.

