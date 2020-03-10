Biden on track to win three more primaries, including Michigan, Missouri

Open this photo in gallery Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, on March 9, 2020. BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

Joe Biden is on track to win three more primaries, including the pivotal state of Michigan, putting Bernie Sanders’s campaign on the ropes and continuing a stunning comeback that sets the former vice-president on a clear path to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Both contenders, meanwhile, cancelled rallies in Cleveland Tuesday night over concerns about the new coronavirus, raising questions about the feasibility of mass campaign events when all three remaining presidential contenders are elderly men and therefore in the high-risk group for COVID-19.

The next scheduled Democratic presidential debate, on Sunday in Phoenix, will take place without a live audience as a health precaution, organizer CNN announced. And officials in Washington State donned gloves to count ballots.

Early returns showed Mr. Biden with a solid lead of 53 per cent to 41 per cent for Mr. Sanders in Michigan, the most populous state to vote Tuesday, while winning by margins of 30 percentage points in Missouri and 60 percentage points in Mississippi. Results had not yet come in from Washington State, Idaho or North Dakota.

These primary results are the first since a clutch of other moderate candidates dropped out of the race over the past two weeks and rallied around Mr. Biden. The entire party establishment has subsequently coalesced around him in a bid to stop the insurgent leftist Mr. Sanders.

Losing Michigan is certain to increase the pressure on Mr. Sanders to quit for the sake of forming a united front to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November. The Vermont senator narrowly won the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton, and its large population of working-class voters should theoretically be part of the self-described socialist’s core constituency.

Taking Missouri further cemented Mr. Biden’s ability to win the industrial Midwest, while his blowout victory in Mississippi continued his dominance of the South. Taken together, they will substantially increase his lead in convention delegates over Mr. Sanders.

Michigan was one of the Rust Belt swing states that tipped the 2016 election to Mr. Trump, and winning it back is a must for the Democrats in the fall.

Mr. Sanders had gone negative in a bid to reclaim his front-runner status. One new ad excoriated Mr. Biden for supporting trade deals such as NAFTA, which Mr. Sanders blames for hollowing out the manufacturing sector in Michigan and other industrial states. Another accused Mr. Biden of wanting to cut pension and health-care benefits for senior citizens.

Mr. Sanders was one of only 10 senators to vote against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a rejigged version of NAFTA negotiated by the Trump administration. He has vowed if elected to renegotiate it again to add provisions dealing with climate change and strengthen protections against the moving of jobs to Mexico.

Mr. Sanders also put out an ad showing stock footage of former president Barack Obama praising Mr. Sanders, a tacit admission that Mr. Biden’s connection to Mr. Obama had allowed him to dominate among black voters.

Mr. Biden will be hoping for even larger victories next week when delegate-rich Florida, Illinois and Ohio vote, along with Arizona, whose changing demographics could soon make it a swing state.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders had both planned to rally supporters in Ohio Tuesday evening, but both cancelled after three coronavirus cases in the state prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency. Neither campaign immediately announced any further cancellations over similar concerns.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Mike Casca, Mr. Sanders’s communications director, said in a statement. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.”

Mr. Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said the campaign was consulting with public-health officials and would “make announcements about future events in the coming days.” Mr. Biden instead planned an election-night event in Philadelphia, where his campaign is headquartered.

Washington State also raised election-related coronavirus fears. The state uses a vote-by-mail system, in which people fill out ballots at home and either mail them in or drop them off at polling stations. Officials on Tuesday exhorted voters to seal their votes with wet clothes or sponges. “Whether healthy or sick, please don’t lick!” the Washington secretary of state wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Biden, Mr. Sanders and Mr. Trump are all in their 70s and therefore more likely to have serious complications should they contract the virus. Mr. Sanders also suffered a heart attack last fall. But until now, none had indicated they would cancel campaign events as a result.

Mr. Trump has decided not to get tested for the virus, despite coming into contact with several Republican legislators who have self-quarantined after being in close proximity to an infected man at a conservative conference two weeks ago.

The President this week also waded into a crowd of well-wishers to shake hands, and insisted he would not cancel rallies over virus concerns. On Tuesday, his campaign announced a “Catholics for Trump” event in Milwaukee next week.

Mr. Biden started the race for president nearly a year ago as the undisputed front-runner, but slowly saw his support ebb after a string of fumbling debate performances and lacklustre campaigning. Mr. Sanders won the most votes in all three of the first states.