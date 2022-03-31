A U.S. petroleum reserve facility in Freeport, Tex., April 27, 2020.ADREES LATIF/Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden is ordering the largest ever release from the U.S.’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pouring more than 180 million barrels of oil onto the market in a bid to push down skyrocketing inflation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ahead of midterm congressional elections later this year.

He will also ask Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that hold unused wells and drilling permits on federal land in hopes of pushing them to ramp up production, the White House said Thursday.

In a statement, Mr. Biden’s office said he would order one million barrels released daily for the next six months from the strategic reserve, which the U.S. maintains in storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana. He is scheduled to formally make the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The United States has been hammered since this past autumn by the highest inflation rates in four decades, exacerbated by soaring oil prices amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. Earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada imposed an oil embargo on Russia, stopping imports of crude and petroleum products from the country.

Average gasoline prices have risen by US$0.90 per gallon, or US$0.25 per litre, since the start of the year, according to the U.S. government.

“Americans face rising prices at the pump because of Putin’s price hike,” the White House said in a statement. “Because of Putin’s war of choice, less oil is getting to market, and the reduction in supply is raising prices at the pump for Americans.”

The price of West Texas Intermediate, the North American benchmark, slipped about US$2 per barrel in anticipation of the news Thursday morning, to just over US$101. That’s still about 72 per cent higher than the price of crude this time last year, when WTI languished at about US$60 per barrel.

With the U.S. promising more sanctions on Russia should Moscow not cease its aggression toward Ukraine, the SPR release is one tool to blunt the impact of further foreign policy decisions on U.S. consumers, according to an RBC research note.

“It will be important to see whether this release announcement will be an effective shock and awe tactic given that Russian energy losses are likely to climb as the military campaign intensifies and the humanitarian crisis in Europe grows more dire,” the bank noted.

Mr. Biden has faced pressure from the Republican Party to cancel an executive order barring further drilling permits on federal land. He has refused, pointing instead to 9,000 existing oil and gas permits that are not being used.

The White House said on Thursday that Mr. Biden would press for legislation imposing fees on companies that hold federal leases they are not using to produce oil and gas.

“Companies that are producing form their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees. But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre,” the statement said.

Mr. Biden has resisted calls to reverse his cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, out of fears that such a move would create more oil and gas infrastructure in the long-term without solving the immediate international lack of supply. There is currently unused capacity in North America’s pipeline network.

Instead, the White House has sought a quick fix by asking authoritarian regimes in Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to ramp up production immediately. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, however, has so far stuck to plans to increase supply only gradually.

OPEC+ is expected to meet Thursday, though it hasn’t signalled it will deviate from its plans to modestly increase monthly output by around 432,000 barrels per day in May.

Mr. Biden is expected to emphasize Thursday that increases in oil production are a short-term solution, and the U.S.’s long-term strategy should instead be decarbonizing out of the economy, such as by incentivizing electric vehicles.

He will sign an executive order securing production of critical minerals used in batteries, the White House said. The move is designed to reduce the U.S.’s reliance on China. It will apply to lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese.

These measures come seven months ahead of midterm elections. Mr. Biden’s Democratic Party is trailing the Republicans in the polls and could decisively lose control of Congress amid consumer anger over inflation, which topped seven per cent last month. Mr. Biden’s own approval rating has collapsed since last summer, and now hovers at about 40 per cent.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a larger-than-expected draw on crude inventories in its weekly oil report this week. And a TD Bank research note Thursday morning said while the total demand for refined product is back in line with the five-year average, the upcoming summer driving season should provide its usual seasonal demand boost.

Still, it said, the global demand outlook “is somewhat less certain giving surging COVID-19 cases in China, in particular.”

