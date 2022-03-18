U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Nov. 15, 2021.Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to warn Chinese leader Xi Jinping of “consequences” if Beijing offers military or other support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi are speaking by video link Friday morning Washington time amid reports that Russia has asked China for weapons to bolster its shambolic attack on Ukraine, and as Beijing has repeatedly amplified Moscow’s war propaganda.

Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden would press Mr. Xi on his seemingly growing closeness with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have made clear our deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia, and the potential implications and consequences of that,” she said.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Xi’s refusal to condemn the invasion contradicted Beijing’s international responsibilities and its own purported belief in countries’ territorial integrity.

“This flies in the face, of course, of everything China stands for, including the basic principles of the U.N. Charter, including the basic principles of respect for sovereignty of nations,” she said.

According to Chinese state media, Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden in the meeting that war “should never be the destination of international relations” and noted that since their first video summit in November, the international situation has undergone “major changes” and “is neither peaceful nor tranquil.”

“The crisis in Ukraine is something we do not want to see,” the Chinese leader was quoted as saying, adding “conflict and confrontation serve no one’s interests.”

Mr. Xi called for “peace and security,” but did not make any reference to Russia’s actions in his reported comments.

“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s top two economies, we must not only lead the U.S.-China relationship forward on the right track, but also assume our due international responsibility to make efforts for peace and tranquillity in the world,” Mr. Xi said.

China has carefully avoided taking an explicit public position on the invasion, but has blasted Western countries in a tacit endorsement of Mr. Putin’s purported reasons for attacking Ukraine.

U.S. officials have previously said that Russia briefed China on its invasion plans ahead of time, and more recently asked Beijing to send weapons as the attack has stalled. China has denied that either of these things happened.

Mr. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met for seven hours in Rome earlier this week with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, to tell China not to acquiesce to Russia’s request for arms.

Ahead of Mr. Xi’s call Friday, the Chinese government pointedly avoided confirming that the two men would discuss Ukraine.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the meeting was requested by the U.S. and would focus on “issues of common interest.” He would not give any further details, telling reporters to “stay tuned.”

A terse announcement of the meeting from the Chinese government noted only that the leaders “will exchange views … on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern.”

But in a series of tweets, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the U.S. was “on the wrong side of history” over Ukraine.

“If the U.S. had honoured its assurances, refrained from repeatedly expanding NATO and pledged that NATO would not admit Ukraine, and had not fanned the flames by supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, the situation would have been very different,” she wrote. “Ukrainian people need peace and security instead of weapons and ammunition.”

Speaking last week amid intense criticism of Beijing’s apparent support for Moscow, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said his country’s relationship with Russia was “rock solid” no matter “how precarious and challenging the international situation.”

Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin met in Beijing in early February ahead of the Winter Olympics, when there were already tens of thousands of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. The two men released a joint statement which said the partnership between China and Russia has “no limits,” and condemned NATO expansion, a key justification given by the Kremlin for the subsequent invasion.

The U.S. has said it told China about the impending invasion. Despite this, China did not evacuate its citizens and officials openly mocked U.S. warnings until almost the eve of the war.

Writing in The Washington Post this week, Ambassador Qin Gang said that China had no idea the invasion was about to happen, even as Mr. Putin massed his army on Ukraine’s border.

“Conflict between Russia and Ukraine does no good for China. Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it,” Mr. Qin wrote, saying “assertions that China knew about, acquiesced to or tacitly supported this war are purely disinformation.”

Speaking this week, Alex Younger, the former head of the UK’s spy agency MI6, said China’s approach to Ukraine appeared motivated by a desire to cause problems for the West. He said Beijing was viewing the crisis through a prism of “what’s bad for America or bad for what we call the rules based international system is somehow good for China.”

“This mindset of a zero-sum game with the West is the dominant factor in Chinese decision making at the moment,” Mr. Younger told the BBC, adding the West should “send a really strong message” to Beijing in order to get Mr. Xi to act on Ukraine.

Mr. Xi may be alone among world leaders in having any influence over Mr. Putin, he said.

“Vladimir Putin needs Xi,” Mr. Younger said. “Of all the people in the world that can assert influence on Vladimir Putin, who is in his bunker and who is obsessed by achieving greatness through the restoration of the Russian Emperor, of all the people in the world who can talk sense to him, it’s Xi.”

