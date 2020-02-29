Biden scores victory in South Carolina ahead of crucial Super Tuesday polls

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles at supporters during a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Gerry Broome/The Associated Press

Joe Biden has scored a victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, keeping alive his flagging presidential campaign and gaining momentum ahead of next week’s crucial Super Tuesday contests.

American television networks and the Associated Press declared him the winner mere moments after polls closed at 7 pm ET Saturday, prompting a burst of cheers at his victory party in a university gymnasium in the state capital.

Exit polls showed Mr. Biden with an overwhelming lead, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders battled for second place with Tom Steyer, a billionaire former hedge fund manager. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar were far behind.

The fourth state to vote in the marathon nominating contest, South Carolina was also the first to include large numbers of black voters, the most solidly Democratic voting demographic. Winning them will be crucial to capturing the nomination and motivating them necessary to unseating President Donald Trump in November.

Mr. Biden entered the race last year as its undisputed front-runner but saw his lead steadily evaporate. The leftist Mr. Sanders overtook him in national polls and won the popular vote in all three previous state contests – Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Finally winning gives Mr. Biden a lift before the first major state competitions on Tuesday, which include California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts.

Open this photo in gallery Supporters cheer at a primary election night rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

The victory also ensures the field remains deadlocked. Mr. Biden is vying with Mr. Buttigieg, Ms. Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, to become the moderate challenger to the front-running Mr. Sanders. Mr. Bloomberg has skipped all four early states to focus on Super Tuesday.

Ms. Warren, for her part, is pitching herself as a less strident progressive than Mr. Sanders who can fuse his voters with the moderates.

In South Carolina, African-American leaders credited Mr. Biden’s relationship with former president Barack Obama for giving him an edge.

“If President Obama was willing to trust him, we should be willing to trust him as a race, as a group of people,” Eric Martin, pastor of Mother Emanuel church in Charleston, said in an interview earlier this week. “In this particular state, the reason there is a closeness to Joe Biden is because he was the vice-president to the first African-American president.”

Mr. Biden also scored a key endorsement from Jim Clyburn, a long-time South Carolina congressman and the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes photos with supporters at a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Associated Press

But Mr. Sanders and Mr. Steyer pressed hard in South Carolina and steadily closed the gap. Mr. Sanders has even overtaken Mr. Biden among African-Americans nationally in some polls.

The Vermont Senator learned the lessons of 2016, when he struggled to make inroads with black voters. He deployed a small army of volunteers to the state. And he played up his own history of civil rights activism, including a 1963 arrest for protesting housing segregation in Chicago.

“He’s won people over, and he’s done it without pandering,” said Felisha Woodberry, 40, a stay-at-home mother who supports Mr. Sanders.

Unlike other candidates, she said, Mr. Sanders pitches policies that aren’t specifically targeted at winning black voters but would nonetheless help African-American families. She pointed to his pledge of universal childcare as one example.

Ms. Woodberry said she was unimpressed by other candidates’ attempts to win over black voters, such as Mr. Buttigieg’s belated contrition for racial profiling in the police force when he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“He’s apologizing in the heat of the moment,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Mr. Steyer, for his part, poured much of his personal fortune into advertising in the state in hopes that a victory here would overcome his abysmal finishes in the previous contests. At campaign appearances, he also played up his religious convictions, recounting that he draws a cross on his hand daily. He also vowed reparations for slavery if elected.

Spencer Anderson, 74, said he was supporting Mr. Steyer because Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders are too old.

“Old people get forgetful – I sometimes get forgetful,” said Mr. Sanders, a retired soldier and university administrator. “Bernie Sanders just experienced a heart attack and he hasn’t even got into office yet.”

William J. Simmons, Jr., a minister, said he appreciated Mr. Steyer’s commitment to spending his fortune on progressive causes such as fighting climate change.

“I like his energy and his passion – I can feel his passion,” said Mr. Simmons, 56, at an event in Orangeburg for Mr. Steyer earlier this week. “He’s also focusing on the African-American agenda with reparations.”

Open this photo in gallery Democratic Presidential candidate entrepreneur Tom Steyer dances onstage with rapper Juvenile singing "Back That Azz Up" during his Get Out the Vote rally in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on February 28, 2020, the day before the South Carolina Presidential Primary. MARK MAKELA/Reuters

Mr. Biden also had to contend with a misleading advertisement on local television run by a pro-Trump SuperPAC. The spot superimposed audio of Mr. Obama reading a quotation about racism in the Democratic Party over images of Mr. Biden. The text Mr. Obama was reading, however, was not about Mr. Biden at all.

Mr. Biden, however, was more fired up in his campaign speeches than in previous states. And in a debate in Charleston earlier this week, he launched a broadside against Mr. Sanders for voting against gun control measures in the 1990s and 2000s. Mr. Sanders conceded these were “bad votes” and he had changed his views.

The former vice-president’s supporters in the state cited his lengthy experience and his empathic personality. Many also sympathized with the attacks he took from Mr. Trump and the Republicans during the President’s impeachment trial. Mr. Trump repeatedly claimed Mr. Biden had behaved corruptly to help his son’s business interests in Ukraine; there has been no proof Mr. Biden did anything wrong.

“He’s strong, he’s honest and he’s been fighting for us for more than 40 years,” said Felicia Cummings, a 63-year-old nurse. “He’s been beat up a lot but he keeps coming back.”