U.S. President Joe Biden is calling on the world to stick with Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion even as domestic politics threaten continued funding of Kyiv’s war effort by Washington.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, Mr. Biden argued that a Russian victory would embolden other countries around the world to invade their neighbours.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence. But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” the President said. “I’d respectfully suggest that the answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.”

The contention is meant in part to steel the resolve of NATO members and other U.S. allies to keep the support to Ukraine going even as the war grinds on, and in part to cajole developing countries that have so far sat on the sidelines to take a stand. Allowing Russia to swallow up Ukrainian territory could signal to China, for instance, that it would be possible to occupy Taiwan.

Mr. Biden’s speech is also aimed at convincing the U.S. Congress to approve US$24-billion more in military aid to Ukraine. Currently, the funding is tied up in the House of Representatives, where Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy is struggling to get a string of spending bills passed amid divisions in his caucus. While a bipartisan majority in Congress supports continued aid, a faction of far-right Republicans opposes it and has been holding back Mr. McCarthy’s efforts to pass a funding plan.

Mr. Zelensky is also set to address the UN today ahead of a visit to Washington Thursday, at which he will meet with Mr. Biden and hold a joint news conference, and visit Capitol Hill.

“The United States, together with our Allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity and their freedom,” Mr. Biden vowed at the UN, to applause from the hall, including Mr. Zelensky.

The U.S. has sent more than US$44-billion in military aid to Ukraine since Mr. Biden took office. Mr. Zelensky has repeatedly pressed for more, including fighter jets.

Ukraine’s latest counter-offensive has made slower progress than previous attempts to push back Russian forces, which has steeled some U.S. legislators against further aid. But Mr. Zelensky said in an interview on CBS that any negotiated settlement that requires Ukraine to give up territory to Russia is out of the question.

Mr. Biden appeared to acknowledge this in his speech, saying that “Russia alone bears responsibility for this war” and accusing Moscow of making “Ukraine’s territory” and “Ukraine’s children” the price of a peace agreement.

He also said he favoured expanding the UN Security Council but stopped short of calling for Russia to be kicked off.