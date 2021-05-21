Biden’s evolving position on the Israel-Hamas conflict reflects a significant personal change

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the White House, in Washington, on May 20, 2021. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The world breathed a sigh of relief when the Middle East ceasefire went into effect Friday – and among those who breathed easiest was Joe Biden.

From the start, the U.S. President was in a classic squeeze play, a politically perilous three-sided vise of competing imperatives.

On one side were the Israelis, who since 1948 have counted on U.S. economic, political and military support. On another were progressive members of Mr. Biden’s party, whose willingness to overlook his moderate impulses permitted him to capture the Democratic nomination and then the presidency. And on yet another side were Palestinians who claimed the moral high ground as the victims of a far stronger force in a decades-long struggle for dignity, safety and political authority.

The Israeli government demanded U.S. backing, or at least U.S. forbearance, as it pounded Palestinian targets in an 11-day barrage and at the same time called on American Jews to stand by their cousins 11,000 kilometres away. The Democratic progressives reminded the President of the political debt he owed them as they pressed him to see beyond the succor that U.S. administrations have almost always provided Israel. And the Palestinians – including a Palestinian-American member of Congress, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who tugged at Mr. Biden’s heartstrings and conscience during a dramatic tarmac conversation Tuesday – appealed to the President’s sense of justice and mercy.

The ceasefire that went into effect Friday morning rescued Palestinians who had been pummelled with bombs, provided Israelis a reprieve from rocket attacks – and rescued Mr. Biden from an impossible political problem.

How much the U.S. President’s “quiet, relentless diplomacy” – his characterization – and his six conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped broker the fragile peace will never be known fully. White House officials likely will overstate the President’s influence. At the same time, diplomats from Egypt – whose President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is a retired field marshal whose government has killed a thousand protesters and detained tens of thousands more – are hoping their intervention will provide global redemption.

Though Mr. Biden spoke of the ceasefire as a “genuine opportunity,” sources on all sides of the conflict described the break from hostilities as “fragile,” which in the Middle East is often a synonym, employed by the cautious and cynical alike, for “temporary.”

But in the interregnum between conflicts is the hard, almost always incomplete work of rebuilding and providing humanitarian relief.

Much of that work will be delegated to the United Nations, fortified with U.S. dollars but with an uncertain ability to make much headway. “The UN can do only what the Israelis will allow them to do,” said Donald F. McHenry, a former U.S. ambassador to the UN, in an interview.

Indeed, veteran U.S. diplomats played down the likelihood of aid making much of a difference in the Palestinian territories and expressed the gloomy assessment that life in Gaza and the West Bank months from now will resemble life in Gaza and the West Bank months ago. One, whom The Globe and Mail is not identifying because the person was not authorized to speak publicly, described the promise of assistance as “mostly words” and a “Band-Aid.”

Even so, the President’s evolving position on the conflict – from silence to gentle public persuasion to more substantial intervention – reflected a significant change from his position only a decade ago, when he said, “Progress occurs in the Middle East when everyone knows there is simply no space between the United States and Israel.” Though he has had frosty relations with Mr. Netanyahu since 2010 – and in 2019 dismissed him as “counterproductive” and an “extreme right” leader – he nonetheless in the early days of the fighting said the Israeli action had “not been a significant overreaction” to the threat Hamas posed.

By week’s end, Mr. Biden was saying “the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to … enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy” – a striking alteration in rhetoric.

“Biden’s early position was wholly consistent with Democrats of his era,” said Benjamin Radd of the Center for Middle East Development at UCLA. “But what is new is the broad social-justice movement that has swept the world and the power of social media to disseminate troubling images, and Biden had to react to both of those forces.”

The adjustments to Mr. Biden’s profile in the past fortnight provided a rare example of a president in effect thinking out loud, a hallmark of the Biden modus operandi, practised for decades when the wandering impulses of the Delaware lawmaker had little consequence and were a source of bemusement in Washington.

But now, when even small alterations in his rhetoric have impact both around the world and up Pennsylvania Avenue in the U.S. capital, they were also a reaction to the threat his Democratic allies 16 blocks away on Capitol Hill posed to the US$735-million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel that the administration set in motion only days before the conflict erupted.

Pushed by social media, progressives in his own party and the images he saw on television, Mr. Biden’s reaction to the ceasefire was carefully calibrated to be even-handed, speaking of “the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children” without specifying which side he was talking about. And though he went out of his way to say U.S. aid would go to the people of Gaza and not to agents or agencies affiliated with Hamas, many of the non-governmental organizations in the territories have ties to the group.

