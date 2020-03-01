 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics

Register
AdChoices

Buttigieg to quit Democratic presidential race, campaign aide says

Reid J. Epstein and Trip Gabriel
The New York Times
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemorating the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Alabama, U.S., March 1, 2020. Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for president on Sunday night, a campaign aide said.

MICHAEL MCCOY/Reuters

Pete Buttigieg, a former small-city Indiana mayor and first openly gay major presidential candidate, has decided to quit the Democratic race, a person briefed on Buttigieg’s plans said Sunday, following a crushing loss in the South Carolina primary where his poor performance with black Democrats signalled an inability to build a broad coalition of voters.

Buttigieg, 38, narrowly won the Iowa caucuses early last month and came in a strong second place in the New Hampshire primary, exciting liberal white Democrats with his cool, hyper-articulate manner. But he never broadened his breadth of support in a party with a non-white base, and one that has veered leftward since 2018.

He came in a distant third in the Nevada caucuses, which drew strong numbers of Latino voters, and then fourth place in South Carolina, where black voters made up a majority of the Democratic electorate. He won just 3 per cent of them, according to exit polls.

Story continues below advertisement

After raising more than US$76 million in 2019, an astonishing haul for a mayor with no national profile, Buttigieg spent nearly all his treasure in Iowa and New Hampshire. He faced campaigning across the coast-to-coast states of Super Tuesday with evaporating funds and little chance of clearing the threshold of 15 per cent of votes needed to amass delegates.

In the last presidential debate, Tuesday in South Carolina, Buttigieg forcefully warned that nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the front-runner, would lead to crushing defeat in the fall, not just “four more years of Donald Trump,” but the loss of the Democratic House majority secured by moderate candidates who won in suburban swing districts in 2018.

But Buttigieg’s own existential crisis was his inability to appeal to voters of colour, both African Americans and Latinos.

Many establishment Democratic officials have openly worried about the party’s moderate candidates cannibalizing the centre-left vote and making it impossible to coalesce and challenge Sanders.

Buttigieg on Monday said in a town hall on CNN that he and his fellow moderates had not had any talks about one or more of them dropping out. Asked the same question in a postdebate TV interview Tuesday, Buttigieg argued that it was he, as the candidate with the second-most delegates, who other moderates should rally behind.

But except for a polling uptick after his strong Iowa finish, Buttigieg’s support in an average of national polls plateaued around 10 per cent. That imperilled him as the race moved to the 14 Super Tuesday states, including California and Texas, where most delegates to the National Convention go only to candidates who win 15 per cent in congressional districts and statewide.

As Sanders, in his second presidential run, built a devoted following of progressives with a call for political revolution, Buttigieg tried to offer an alternative: an upbeat message of unity and more ideological flexibility, aimed at attracting moderate Democrats, independents and crossover Republicans. But the pitch, which some found contained more platitudes than passion, was no match at a time of rising anger on the left that the political establishment has failed to address health care, income inequality and climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies