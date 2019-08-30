China sends new troops into Hong Kong

The Chinese military began sending a new group of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday, a move it described as a normal annual rotation of its garrison in the city, but one that was being closely watched because of the local political turmoil.
The move came hours before two organizers of the protests that have roiled the city said they were attacked, in separate incidents, by men with makeshift weapons, one in a restaurant and the other while giving an interview on a sidewalk. Also Thursday, the police denied a protest group permission to hold another large march through the city this weekend.
Chinese state-run media published photos and video of the troop movement, showing trucks, armored personnel carriers and a ship entering Hong Kong under cover of early-morning darkness.
“This rotation is an annual normal routine action approved by the Central Military Commission,” Lt. Col. Han You, a spokesman for the Hong Kong garrison of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a written statement. In recent years, the garrison has indeed carried out its rotation at the end of August.
The Chinese military has about 6,000 to 10,000 soldiers in Hong Kong at any given time. The exact number is not made public. The troops have been based here since Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese control in 1997.
After the rotation of troops last year, the military said the number of troops and equipment was the same as the previous year. Han’s statement this year did not include such a declaration, fueling speculation that the military was expanding its strength in Hong Kong.
The city is in the midst of its biggest political crisis since the handover, with near-daily protests against the government, including some that have turned violent, with demonstrators throwing stones and even firebombs at police. On Sunday, an officer fired a warning shot as a group of protesters with sticks and metal poles charged a group of police officers.
The police on Thursday denied demonstrators permission to hold a large march Saturday, to mark the fifth anniversary of China’s decision to put strict limits on a promised expansion of direct elections in Hong Kong. That move led to large-scale protests in the autumn of 2014 that became known as the Umbrella Movement. Organizers of the proposed Saturday march said they would appeal the police’s decision.
One of the organizers, Jimmy Sham, said he was attacked Thursday afternoon at a restaurant in the Kowloon area by two men, armed with a baseball bat and a cleaver. Sham said that he was not injured, but that a friend who protected him was struck on the arm.
Hours later, Max Chung, another protest organizer, said he had also been attacked. He said four men began hitting him with umbrellas and metal bars as he met with journalists from a local online news organization. The news outlet, Truth Media Hong Kong, posted photos of Chung showing injuries to his back, neck and arms.
Protesters in Hong Kong have occasionally been attacked this summer by men with makeshift weapons, some of whom have been associated with organized crime. Last month, a mob of more than 100 men attacked protesters, journalists and bystanders in a train station in Yuen Long, a satellite town near the border with mainland China.
The police were widely criticized for their slow response to that assault. Since then, the police have arrested more than 20 men, including some who have ties to gangs known as triads. Two of them were charged last week with rioting over the Yuen Long attack.
Chung organized a demonstration in Yuen Long days after the mob attack, to protest the violence and the slow police response.
This summer’s protests began over legislation, since suspended, that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Many in Hong Kong feared the bill would further increase Beijing’s influence over Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese territory that has its own courts and local government and greater protection for civil liberties than the rest of the country.
The protesters’ demands have expanded to include a full withdrawal of the extradition bill, an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by the police and expanded direct elections, the issue that drove the Umbrella Movement protests in 2014.
The Saturday march was proposed by the Civil Human Rights Front, a group that has organized several enormous demonstrations this summer, including the June 9 march that began this summer’s wave of protests.
Many protesters made it clear on social media that they planned to march Saturday regardless of whether they were authorized to do so. The police banned a march organized by the Civil Human Rights Front two weeks ago, but hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in defiance, a sign of the movement’s continuing strength and the demonstrators’ increasing disregard for official prohibitions.
The route proposed for Saturday’s march goes from the Central district to the Chinese government’s representative office, known as the liaison office, in the northwestern part of Hong Kong Island. That office was vandalized by protesters last month, leading to vehement denunciations from China.
The liaison office has since put a plastic shield around the national crest that hangs outside the building, which protesters had spattered with ink. In recent weeks, the police have fired several rounds of tear gas to keep protesters from approaching the office.
In explaining their decision to ban the Saturday march, the police said that more than 20 protests since early June had ended in acts of violence, including people throwing bricks and lighting fires.
