 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Colorado Democrat ends Senate bid now that Hickenlooper running

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Colorado Democrat ends Senate bid now that Hickenlooper running

Nicholas Riccardi
DENVER
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A leading candidate and the top campaign fundraiser in the crowded Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Colorado bowed out of the race Tuesday, the first casualty of former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s late entry into the contest.

Former state Sen. Mike Johnston, 44, had led the field by raising $3.4 million since launching his campaign in January against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. That’s more than Hickenlooper raised in his presidential bid, but Johnston announced he was ending his campaign rather than battling against the best-known Democrat in the state.

“The nature of the campaign changes. Now you have to run a campaign that’s ‘Why not John Hickenlooper?“’ Johnston said in an interview, noting that it’d be negative and expensive to do so. “I couldn’t lead a campaign that was built on that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hickenlooper, 67, dropped his presidential bid last month and joined the Senate race after repeatedly saying he wasn’t interested. He and his strategists had been hoping the former governor’s universal name recognition and lingering warm feelings among Colorado Democrats would quickly winnow what they viewed as an unruly and unmanageable primary. Johnston is the first Democrat to step down – others running include former diplomat Dan Baer, former Colorado House leaders Alice Madden and Andrew Romanoff, state Sen. Angela Williams and former U.S. Attorney John Walsh.

To date, the field has reacted coldly to the entry of Hickenlooper, who is older than the rest of the field and governed as a moderate. Williams, seen as an ally of the governor’s during his two terms, has warned “this won’t be a coronation.” Romanoff, who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge in 2010 to Colorado’s other Democratic senator, Michael Bennet, has complained that Washington Democrats are blackballing political firms that work for non-Hickenlooper candidates.

The battle is for the nomination against Gardner, seen as the most vulnerable GOP senator in the country because Colorado has become reliably Democratic terrain in the age of Trump. Republicans hope the Democratic primary becomes a circular firing squad, leading to a weakened nominee.

Johnston, who is friends with Hickenlooper, told the former governor about his decision Tuesday morning. He said he hadn’t previously spoken to Hickenlooper since he entered the race two weeks ago. He also stopped short of an endorsement but warned that a nasty primary could be dangerous.

“It would really break a lot of long-standing coalitions in this state,” Johnston said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter