U.S. Politics

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden, says he will ‘restore honour to the Oval Office’

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at New Hope Baptist Church, in Jackson, Miss., on March 8, 2020.

The Associated Press

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former vice-president Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweeted.

Booker planned to appear with Biden in Detroit and Flint, Michigan later Monday, according to a Biden aide.

His decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House. Reuters

