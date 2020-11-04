Deadlocks in key states raise threat of prolonged battle

Open this photo in gallery A long line of cars is pictured outside the Oklahoma County Election Board for early voting Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press

Joe Biden’s hopes for a landslide victory over U.S. President Donald Trump have been dashed, as the candidates remained deadlocked in the vote count with the possibility of a protracted court battle over the results.

The three states that were key to Mr. Trump’s narrow 2016 victory – Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – again looked likely to decide the election, but still had millions of votes left to count between them early Wednesday. Cities expected to break heavily for Mr. Biden, including Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, were particularly far behind in counting ballots.

The Democratic challenger, meanwhile, led in Arizona, a once reliably Republican state. But he was trailing in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, all of which he had also hoped to take from Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden confidently predicted that he would emerge victorious. “I’m here to tell you tonight: We believe we’re on track to win this election,” he told a drive-in rally near his home in Wilmington, Del., at which he said he would win both Pennsylvania and Arizona, and likely Wisconsin and Michigan as well. “Keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this.”

The unprecedented pandemic-dominated election has already been riven with partisan battles over access to the polls, widespread accusations of voter suppression and sometimes violent confrontations between supporters of the two candidates.

U.S. voters faced two starkly different visions for the future of the world’s most powerful country in one of the most consequential elections in its history.

Mr. Biden painted the President as an incompetent, racist authoritarian, to blame for mishandling COVID-19 and stoking racial unrest. About 9.5 million Americans have fallen ill during the pandemic and nearly 240,000 have died, the most of any country.

The President, for his part, repeatedly derided anti-racism protesters as “terrorists” and a “mob,” and warned that the suburbs must be protected from low-income housing. He accused the centrist Mr. Biden of being a radical leftist.

If the results remain close, the election may be settled by a series of legal battles. The Republicans are already trying to have some ballots in Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County, a suburb of Philadelphia, voided after officials there allowed voters who made mistakes on their ballots to redo them. Mr. Trump’s party has also signalled it may try again to invalidate all absentee votes that arrive at elections offices in Pennsylvania after election day; currently, the state plans to count votes that arrive up to three days late.

The result must be settled by Dec. 14, when members of the Electoral College gather to formally choose the president. The outcome might come down to the Supreme Court, which has a six-to-three conservative majority, after Mr. Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the bench just weeks before the election.

The fight will be an extension of a battle over voting rules that has been playing out since the start of the pandemic. The Democrats have tried to expand options for voting during the pandemic, while the Republicans have often opposed them, and the courts have intervened several times already.

Postmaster-General and Republican megadonor Louis DeJoy also made cutbacks to the post office that have slowed mail service by weeks. In some cases, such as Wisconsin, Republican laws also cut back the number of days allowed for early voting. Mr. Trump claimed, without evidence, that mail-in voting had to be curbed to prevent mass voter fraud. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the postal service to make an emergency check of facilities in 10 states for delayed ballots and immediately deliver them to elections authorities.

The Democrats encouraged supporters to vote by mail or in-person early. The Republicans pushed for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

In places, there were even fights at voting locations. Mr. Trump and the Republicans dispatched supporters to serve as “poll watchers,” to confront Democratic voters in the name of fighting voter fraud.

In Bensalem, Pa., a Philadelphia suburb, Trump supporter David Gay said he hoped the President would use military force to put down unrest from the other side of the political spectrum.

“With President Trump there, he’d fix it in 45 minutes with our National Guard,” said Mr. Gay, 59, who joked that he would personally help local law enforcement stop protesters from crossing the creek that separates the city from his suburb. “Between me and Bensalem Police, we won’t let them get across.”

Mr. Biden sold himself as a conciliatory figure, able to bridge the divides of a fractious country after four years of political brawling. He tried to assemble a broad voting coalition, joining Black and Latino Americans, young people, suburban women and senior citizens to compete with Mr. Trump’s overwhelmingly white base. For his running mate, he chose Kamala Harris, a centrist California senator with an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father, who grew up partly in Montreal.

At a polling station in a west Philadelphia community centre, voters said there was far more motivation to go to the polls this time than in 2016, when few believed Mr. Trump could actually win. Boosting turnout in Black neighbourhoods such as this was a key component of Mr. Biden’s strategy. The fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, a few blocks from here last week only reinforced the racial stakes of the election.

“The last four years, people have witnessed the consequences of not voting,” said Joe Bowman, 28, who organized a group of friends to hand out donated food and water outside the polling site, and performed on the sidewalk with his band to entertain people waiting in line to cast ballots. “Police brutality has been around since before Trump came to office, but he puts a spotlight on it.”



