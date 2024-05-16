Defence accuses Michael Cohen of lying on the stand at Trump’s hush-money trial

Open this photo in gallery: In a courtroom sketch, Michael Cohen, right, is depicted under cross-examination by defence lawyer Todd Blanche during former U.S. president Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on May 16, 2024.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Donald Trump’s lead defence lawyer accused Michael Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, of lying on the stand about a conversation with Mr. Trump over a payoff to a porn star, during a heated exchange at the former president’s criminal trial Thursday.

The accusation from Todd Blanche – which Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former fixer, denied – was the most confrontational moment so far in the proceedings in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

It was part of the defence’s strategy to discredit Mr. Cohen, a disbarred former lawyer who spent time in federal prison and has a long history of lying, by portraying him as a disgruntled former employee bent on taking revenge on his former boss.

Mr. Blanche zeroed in on a conversation on the evening of Oct. 24, 2016. Mr. Cohen had previously testified that he called Keith Schiller, Mr. Trump’s bodyguard, to speak with Mr. Trump about a US$130,000 payoff to the porn star, Stormy Daniels, meant to stop her from discussing a one-night stand she says she had with Mr. Trump.

But Mr. Blanche pointed Mr. Cohen to text messages exchanged with Mr. Schiller that evening, in which Mr. Cohen asked the bodyguard to deal with a 14-year-old who was making prank calls to Mr. Cohen. Mr. Blanche charged that this was the actual purpose of the call, and that Mr. Cohen had fabricated the discussion with Mr. Trump.

“That. Was. A. Lie!” Mr. Blanche shouted at Mr. Cohen, referring to Mr. Cohen’s previous testimony. “Admit it.”

Mr. Cohen replied that, during the course of this one-minute-and-36-second phone call, he both spoke with Mr. Schiller about the 14-year-old and with Mr. Trump about Ms. Daniels.

Mr. Blanche pressed Mr. Cohen to concede that he had not remembered the exact timing of the call until he had reviewed phone records in preparation for the trial. “I don’t remember specific phone calls back in 2016,” Mr. Cohen said. “That’s not what you testified on Tuesday – you testified that you remembered,” Mr. Blanche shot back.

Prosecutors previously had Mr. Cohen go through a long list of his previous lies and legal problems in a bid to pre-empt the defence. Mr. Cohen broke campaign finance laws with the payoff to Ms. Daniels, engaged in tax evasion and lied to Congress. He also admitted to influence-peddling during Mr. Trump’s first year in office. During that time, Mr. Cohen charged companies a total of about US$4-million in fees for providing advice on working with Mr. Trump’s administration.

But Mr. Blanche raised several instances not previously mentioned. One involved Mr. Cohen’s insistence that he should not have been charged with tax evasion despite pleading guilty and expressing contrition in court.

In another instance, when Mr. Cohen was applying to have the conditions of his release from prison loosened, he admitted using a Google artificial-intelligence tool to help his lawyer prepare a legal brief. The AI fabricated non-existent legal cases and inserted them in the document, which was filed in court.

Mr. Blanche also had the court listen to excerpts from Mr. Cohen’s podcast. In contrast with the subdued, cautious demeanour Mr. Cohen has displayed on the witness stand, the clips showed him repeatedly shouting about his dislike for Mr. Trump and his hope that the former president goes to prison.

The prospect of Mr. Trump getting arrested “fills me with delight,” Mr. Cohen said in one episode. In another, he said he hopes Mr. Trump “ends up in prison,” adding “revenge is a dish best served cold and you better believe I want this man to go down.”