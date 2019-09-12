Democratic candidates take aim at Biden over health care and gun control at debate

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren participate in the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas on Sept. 12, 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden’s rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination ganged up to accuse the front-runner of failing to be ambitious enough on everything from health care to gun control at the party’s third debate in Houston.

The Thursday night joust also featured some brief references to Canada, including one candidate cracking a joke about Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s wavy hair.

The debate was the first with a sufficiently small field to take place on a single night, ensuring the 10 top contenders all appeared on the same stage together.

From the beginning, Mr. Biden, who has held a lead in the polls since before he entered the race in the spring, had a target on his back.

Left-wing senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, positioned on either side of Mr. Biden, opened by tag-teaming him on universal health care. While Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders want to replace all private health insurance with a single government-funded system, Mr. Biden favours keeping private health care but offering a government alternative that people could buy into.

“Everybody gets covered by health care at the lowest possible cost,” Ms. Warren said of her plan. “Those at the very top, the richest individuals and the biggest corporations, are going to pay more. And middle-class families are going to pay less.”

Mr. Sanders argued that the taxes to fund a single-payer system would be less expensive than Americans currently pay for private plans.

Mr. Biden accused Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders of planning needless disruption by forcing people out of existing private plans, and of not having a comprehensive way of funding their alternatives.

The tensest moment came from a surprising source. Former housing secretary Julian Castro, who served with Mr. Biden in Barack Obama’s administration, accused the former vice-president of flip-flopping on whether people would be automatically enrolled in the public portion of his health-care plan or whether they would have to undertake a more onerous opt-in procedure.

“You just said two minutes ago they would have to buy in. Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” he said to a mix of gasps and boos in the audience. “I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you’re not.”

“That’ll be a surprise to him,” Mr. Biden retorted.

Mr. Castro’s tone drew a swift rebuke from entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

“This reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington, scoring points against each other, poking at each other,” he said.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed Mr. Sanders’s health-care proposal “doesn’t trust the American people” to make their own insurance decisions.

Senator Kamala Harris took a similar tack to Mr. Castro, albeit more subtly, when she needled Mr. Biden on gun control. Ms. Harris has vowed to ban assault rifles using an executive order, which Mr. Biden argues would be unconstitutional.

“Hey, Joe, yes we can,” Ms. Harris said, laughing, as she reprised Mr. Obama’s 2008 slogan.

She also fired several volleys at President Donald Trump, blaming him for mass shootings by white supremacists across the country. “He didn’t pull the trigger, but he certainly has been tweeting out the ammunition.”

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, aiming to revive a once-promising, now-flagging campaign, took a similarly blunt tack toward Mr. Trump. “We have a white supremacist in the White House and he poses a mortal threat to people of colour all across this country,” he said.

Senator Cory Booker mocked the President for alienating American allies with his nationalistic agenda. For nearly a year, Mr. Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada using an obscure national-security provision in American trade law.

“I’m the only person on this stage who finds Trudeau’s hair very menacing, but they are not a national-security threat,” the bald Mr. Booker joked.

And Mr. O’Rourke called for closer co-operation on immigration between the three NAFTA partners to tackle visa overstays – people who legally enter the U.S. but then fail to leave when they are supposed to. “I talked about harmonizing our entry-exit system with Mexico in the same way that we do with Canada,” he said, referring to an article he wrote on the topic.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, for her part, tried to set herself up as a moderate ready to take up the centrist mantle if Mr. Biden should stumble.

