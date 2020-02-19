Democratic contenders use debate to target Bloomberg over his wealth, mayorship, workplace culture

Open this photo in gallery Elizabeth Warren addresses Michael Bloomberg during the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. John Locher/The Associated Press

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, came under intense attacks Wednesday night in his debut on the debate stage, with his rivals in the Democratic presidential race condemning his massive wealth, Wall Street pedigree, and controversial statements on women and visible minorities.

Mr. Bloomberg is not participating in Saturday’s caucuses in Nevada. But his sudden rise to third place in national polls in recent weeks, amid a $400-million advertising blitz, has made him the focus of a fractious and unsettled Democratic nominating campaign.

The co-founder of financial data firm Bloomberg LP and three-term New York mayor came under fire, particularly from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a front-runner and the most left-leaning of the candidates, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who described Mr. Bloomberg as “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

Mr. Sanders has surged into a double-digit lead in national polls and is banking on a win in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses to cement his front-runner status.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, both coming off strong performances in New Hampshire, are looking to retain their momentum in urban and racially diverse Nevada. Former vice-president Joe Biden is banking on Nevada and South Carolina to salvage his flagging campaign.

Mr. Bloomberg needed his first debate to cement himself as full-fledged presidential candidate and counter a torrent of criticism from his opponents that the billionaire is trying to buy the election.

Mr. Sanders, a populist who has framed his campaign about going after billionaire elites and sweeping money out of politics, focused his attacks on Mr. Bloomberg, accusing him of fostering “a corrupt political system bought by billionaires.”

Mr. Bloomberg also faced sustained attacks on his support for stop-and-frisk, a policing strategy used by police in New York that targeted predominantly African-American and Latino communities.

“He says he has a great record, that he’s done these wonderful things. The fact of the matter is he has not managed his city very well when he was there,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Bloomberg, who launched his presidential campaign with an apology for the program, which was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court in 2013, said he had asked for forgiveness from the communities affected by the policy.

“I go back and look at my time in office the one thing that I’m really worried about, embarrassed about was how it turned out with stop and frisk,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

“You need a different apology,” Ms. Warren retorted.

Mr. Bloomberg also struggled to defend himself against allegations that he has fostered sexual harassment and gender discrimination in his company and had forced female employees to sign non-disclosure agreements that prevented them from sharing their experiences publicly.

“None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like the joke I told,” he said, arguing that he has supported female executives at his company. “I have no tolerance for the kind of behaviour that the MeToo movement has exposed.”

That prompted rebukes from Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden, who both demanded he release the women from the confidential agreements. “I hope you heard what his defence was – I’ve been nice to some women,” Ms. Warren said.

Mr. Sanders faced attacks from Mr. Bloomberg and others over his socialist policies.

“The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire who owns three houses,” Mr. Bloomberg said before accusing Mr. Sanders of supporting tax policies as a U.S. senator that benefited the very wealthy.

Mr. Sanders was also was forced to defend himself from complaints that his supporters have taken to social media to harass members of Nevada’s Culinary Union, a powerful labour group that has come out against Mr. Sanders’s proposal for universal health care.

“We have over 10.6 million people on Twitter and 99.9 per cent them are decent human beings, are working people who believe in justice, compassion and love,” he said. “And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people.”

Mr. Buttigieg, coming off a win in the New Hampshire primary, warned that both Mr. Sanders and Mr. Bloomberg were too radical for Democratic voters to support, calling them the most polarizing candidates in the race. “We shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party up,” he said.

“If speaking to the needs and the pain of the long-neglected working class is polarizing, I think you’ve got the wrong word,” Mr. Sanders shot back.