Democrats poised to take control of House, as expected, but Republicans likely to hold Senate

Democrats are poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives after midterm congressional elections Tuesday, but looked likely to fall short of the electoral wave that they hoped would swamp Donald Trump’s presidency.

The President’s Republicans lost House seats in at least nine states – including Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida – but picked up Senate seats in Indiana and North Dakota to retain control of the upper chamber. A race for a Senate seat in Florida, currently held by the Democrats, remained too close to call, while the GOP beat back a surprisingly strong Democratic challenge in Texas.

In early results, the Democrats had gained a net of 20 House seats, shy of the 23 seats needed to gain control of the chamber but with key battlegrounds in California still to report.

Midterm elections are often viewed as a referendum on the party that holds the presidency, with the minority party typically making significant gains. But the Democrats appear headed for a smaller gain than in midterms that have flipped control of the House. In 2010, the Republicans took 63 seats when Barack Obama was president, for example.

Tuesday’s overall results will determine both control of Congress and the fate of Mr. Trump’s administration. A Democratic majority in the House will put the party in charge of legislative committees that could launch or ramp up investigations into the President, including his business ties and murky personal finances.

Democratic control also allows the party to block key GOP initiatives such as attempts to build a wall on the Mexican border, repeal Obamacare and pass the proposed USMCA trade deal concluded with Canada last month.

The new Congress will also have to deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s coming report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion involving Mr. Trump’s circle. The bar for removing Mr. Trump from office is high – a majority vote in the House and a two-thirds majority in the Senate – but even initiating impeachment proceedings could tie up Washington for the remainder of the President’s term.

But the limited gains for the Democrats – who underperformed expectations even as they were still reeling from Hillary Clinton’s surprise loss of the presidency two years ago – are certain to exacerbate internal divisions between the party’s moderate and left wings.

The fact that the Republicans were able to limit their losses could embolden Mr. Trump, who has tried to remake the party in his own image and prove that his brand of nativist politics is a viable long-term path for the GOP. However, the party was dealt blows in moderate suburban districts that will prompt some Republicans to question whether it move closer to the centre.

In advance of the vote, Mr. Trump doubled down on his nationalist agenda, stoking fears over immigration in a bid to rev up his base. The President repeatedly railed against a caravan of Central American migrants working its way through Mexico and mused about ending birthright citizenship.

“They want America to be a giant sanctuary city for drug dealers, predators and bloodthirsty MS-13 killers,” Mr. Trump said of the Democrats during a Monday rally.

One campaign ad the weekend before the vote implied that the caravan was full of people who wanted to murder police officers. CNN deemed the ad so racist it refused to air it; Fox News, NBC and Facebook ran versions of the ad Sunday before dropping it amid a popular outcry.

But Mr. Trump’s rhetoric is working to motivate his core supporters.

“There are loopholes in our immigration system that are just ridiculous. They come across the border, at great risk, with their kids because they know when they get here they're going to get their bus tickets, their free health care, it just goes on and on and on,” said Rennette Crone, a Republican volunteer in Newport Beach, Calif., where veteran Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is facing strong competition from Democrat Harley Rouda.

The Democrats, for their part, focused much of their campaign on health care. They pledged to protect Obamacare – which extended health insurance to 20 million people – from GOP efforts to roll it back.

The Democrats also counted on Mr. Trump’s chaotic presidency to drive moderate voters to their camp while motivating core supporters to build a stronger opposition.

Eric Heffinger, a 31-year-old Ohio high-school teacher, said Mr. Trump’s election – and his concern over the message it sent to his students – was a jolt that encouraged him to get involved volunteering for Democratic candidates and to launch his own successful bid for a city-council seat in Medina.

“My students’ reaction to him, it gets tense. Students start repeating the lines they hear on TV,” he said.

Even Mr. Trump expressed some rare contrition the day before the vote – tacitly acknowledging that some of his supporters were tiring of his bombastic style.

“I would say tone, I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice but maybe I do and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint,” he said in an interview with the Sinclair broadcasting network.

But if the results for Republicans are likely to consolidate Mr. Trump’s control of his party, they leave open the question of the Democrats’ direction.

The party found success in West Virginia on the back of one of its most conservative incumbents, Joe Manchin. But it also elected self-proclaimed socialists, most prominently youthful New Yorker Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who want the party to unabashedly embrace universal health care and other expansions of the social safety net.

Even in deep-red Texas, Beto O’Rourke battled into contention by running on an unabashedly left-wing platform – even as he headed to defeat to incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.

Accusations of voter suppression became a major campaign issue in Georgia, where Democrat Stacey Abrams is aiming to become the first black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Civil-rights groups launched successful court challenges against rules that would have prevented 53,000 people from voting.

On voting day, some polling places reported hours-long lineups amid technical glitches with voting machines. At one location in Georgia, poll staff did not have power cables for the machines, which died when their batteries ran out. At another in Michigan, the machines weren’t even delivered to the poll in time for voting.

With a report from Tamsin McMahon