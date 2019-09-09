 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Documents appear to show Sarah Palin’s husband, Todd, wants divorce

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Documents appear to show Sarah Palin’s husband, Todd, wants divorce

Rachel D’Oro
ANCHORAGE, Alaska
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sarah Palin and her husband Todd wave as they leave the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska in 2008.

Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press

Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce.

The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin’s middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin’s middle name is Louise.

The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 – the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond.

Story continues below advertisement

The documents say the couple has a minor child identified as T.P.V.P. who was born April 18, 2008. The Palins’ youngest child, Trig Paxson Van Palin, was born that day.

Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing T.M.P. and also has represented Dakota Meyer in his divorce from the Palins’ eldest daughter, Bristol.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter