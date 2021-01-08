 Skip to main content
U.S. Politics

Dominion Voting Systems files defamation lawsuit against Trump lawyer

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Lawyer Sidney Powell takes part in a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington, on Nov. 19, 2020.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, seeking at least US$1.3-billion for Ms. Powell’s “wild accusations” that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight,” the company said in the suit filed in U.S. federal court in Washington.

Ms. Powell has for weeks claimed without evidence that the election technology vendor, whose vote-counting equipment was used in several states, was part of a scheme to steal the election from President Donald Trump. Ms. Powell has been representing Trump in a series of unsuccessful lawsuits filed to contest the election outcome.

She has claimed that the company was created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late leader Hugo Chavez and that it has the ability to switch votes.

A voting machine company sued former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about November’s election that Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Reuters

There was no widespread fraud in the election, which a range of election officials across the country including Mr. Trump’s former attorney-general, William Barr, have confirmed. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Mr. Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Mr. Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated Justices.

The company said there “there are mountains of direct evidence that conclusively disprove Powell’s vote manipulation claims against Dominion – namely, the millions of paper ballots that were audited and recounted by bipartisan officials and volunteers in Georgia and other swing states, which confirmed that Dominion accurately counted votes on paper ballots.”

Dominion said that when it formally told Ms. Powell her claims were false and asked her to retract them, she “doubled down,” using her Twitter account with more than one million followers to amplify the claims.

Eric Coomer, Dominion’s security director, already has sued Ms. Powell, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the President’s campaign for defamation after he was driven into hiding by death threats. Conservative columnists and news outlets also were named in Mr. Coomer’s lawsuit, filed in Colorado, where the company is based.

Ms. Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

