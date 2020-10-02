Donald Trump and first lady contract COVID-19 a month before contentious U.S. election

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, just 32 days before an election defined by the pandemic and after the President has repeatedly downplayed the virus’s dangers and the need for containment measures.
The U.S. President and First Lady took the tests after Hope Hicks, a close aide who had flown with Mr. Trump twice this week, tested positive on Thursday evening. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Mr. Trump tweeted the result. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.
The diagnosis could upend the presidential race a little more than a month before the Nov. 3 vote. Mr. Trump has insisted on continuing to hold large rallies as the centerpiece of his campaign, and rarely appears in public wearing a mask.
The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus deaths and infections. More than 200,000 Americans have died and 7.5 million have fallen ill. On some recent days, 1,000 people have died across the country, even as Mr. Trump has pushed a narrative that the country is recovering. Mr. Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has made Mr. Trump’s handling of the pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign.
At age 74, Mr. Trump is in a high-risk group for serious complications from the infection.
In a memo, presidential doctor Sean P. Conley said both the Trumps “are well at this time” and would remain confined to the White House while they recuperate. “I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering,” he said.
At Tuesday’s presidential debate, the President insisted his rallies have had “no negative effect” on the pandemic and mocked Mr. Biden for eschewing such events in favour of smaller, physically-distanced campaign stops.
“We have a lot of people … we have had no problem whatsoever,” he said. “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”
In the debate audience, many of Mr. Trump’s guests, including the first lady, did not wear masks, contrary to the requests of medical staff who advised the debate’s organizers. Ms. Hicks flew with Mr. Trump to the debate, and also accompanied him to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday.
Mr. Trump’s diagnosis will almost certainly postpone his next tilt with Mr. Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Florida. It would also force him to rejig his campaigning style.
In the event the President becomes incapacitated by the virus, he could transfer power to Vice-President Mike Pence until he recovers, under the provisions of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. If both Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence were to become incapacitated, the Presidential Succession Act of 1947 would see House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, step in.
Mr. Pence’s spokesman, Devin O’Malley, tweeted that the Vice-President and second lady Karen Pence had tested negative Friday morning. He said the couple are tested daily. “Vice-President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
It was not immediately clear whether Mr. Biden had been tested. During the debate, he stood more than six feet away from Mr. Trump and the candidates did not shake hands.
From the start of the pandemic, Mr. Trump has minimized its seriousness. In February, as U.S. cases were growing, he instead insisted they were falling. In late March, the President called for physical distancing measures to end across the country by Easter. Throughout the spring, he faced accusations from state governors that the White House was failing to help co-ordinate testing and other public health measures.
Throughout the summer and fall, Mr. Trump continued holding rallies even after evidence they were sickening his supporters. After a 6,000-person event in Tulsa, Okla., in June, public health officials reported a local uptick in cases. Herman Cain, the former fast food executive, attended the rally and died of COVID-19 the following month.
During the Republican National Convention in August, Mr. Trump and Ms. Trump spoke to crowds, most of whom were not wearing masks, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Mr. Trump also held on-camera events inside the White House in which participants did not wear masks or stand six feet apart.
The President’s approach to the pandemic has filtered down to his supporters. Outside a presidential event in Old Forge, Pa., in August, Mr. Trump’s supporters almost uniformly did not wear masks, while Mr. Biden’s did.
“We’re a free society; we’re not going to shut down and tell people what to do,” Bill Kelly, a 59-year-old HVAC salesman and Trump supporter told The Globe and Mail at the time. “That’s communism.”
The White House has taken several measures to protect Mr. Trump, including requiring tests and temperature checks for people visiting. Several people in the President’s orbit have tested positive, including one of his personal valets, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who is dating Mr. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
Mr. Trump is the latest in a string of politicians around the world to get the virus.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized in April and spent three nights in intensive care. Previously, he had been criticized for being slow to take physical distancing measures. Mr. Johnson at first resisted closing schools or implementing a stay-at-home order, but ultimately changed his mind.
“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” he tweeted Friday. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, meanwhile, spent nearly three weeks in isolation in July after testing positive for COVID-19. He had previously described COVID-19 as “a small flu” and subsequently said no one should be forced to get a vaccine against it when one becomes available.
