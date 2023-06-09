Open this photo in gallery: In this 2022 file photo, Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Donald Trump says he will face federal charges over his handling of classified documents, the second criminal indictment in as many months for the former U.S. president. He is scheduled to surrender, he says, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Miami.

The charges relate to accusations Mr. Trump took classified documents from the White House after he left office, stashed them at his Florida estate and refused to give some of them back for more than a year.

The indictment comes on the heels of state-level charges in a separate case in New York related to Mr. Trump’s hush-money payment to a porn star. Mr. Trump also faces two further criminal investigations into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

These legal troubles are certain to be central to the 2024 presidential campaign, in which Mr. Trump is the leading contender for the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, both President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Mr. Trump’s chief Republican rival, are also under investigation.

No current or former U.S. president has ever previously been criminally indicted – let alone twice – plunging the country into uncharted territory amid a hard-fought battle for the White House.

Here is what to know.

What is Mr. Trump accused of doing?

The Miami grand jury’s indictment has not yet been released publicly but, based on previous legal filings, the basic outlines of the allegations are clear.

When he left the White House in early 2021, Mr. Trump failed to hand over some of his presidential records to the National Archives. The Archives contacted him to get the papers, Mr. Trump partially complied, and Archives staff discovered that the files included classified documents.

During a subsequent, months-long back and forth between Mr. Trump and the federal government, the former president handed over more documents but kept others. Last August, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach mansion and club, and turned up more boxes of documents.

In all, Mr. Trump kept at least 184 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, including some containing the country’s most sensitive state secrets, the FBI has said. It’s not entirely clear what was in the documents, though they reportedly included military-related intelligence and letters from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The former president’s legal team has said that he will face Espionage Act charges of deliberately holding on to national defence information, along with charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

What effect will this have on the presidential campaign?

There is nothing to stop Mr. Trump from running or serving as president while under indictment, or even after a criminal conviction. His decision to announce the charges ahead of time is part of a strategy to try to turn the situation to his advantage by framing the prosecution as politically-motivated.

So far, Mr. Trump has managed to rally top Republicans behind him, with Mr. DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denouncing the charges. But all of Mr. Trump’s rivals for his party’s nomination are betting that Republican voters are tired of the non-stop drama surrounding the former president and would prefer a candidate who could focus entirely on campaigning against Mr. Biden.

The exact timeline for the court cases is not yet clear, but it seems likely they will stretch into the 2024 election, meaning Mr. Trump will have to juggle his campaign with the legal battles.

What’s going on with the other charges and investigations?

In April, Mr. Trump was hit with separate charges over a US$130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to stop her from publicly discussing an alleged extra-marital affair with Mr. Trump before the 2016 election. In that case, the former president was accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payment. He has pleaded not guilty and also denies having an affair with Ms. Daniels.

In a civil case last month, a New York jury found Mr. Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered him to pay her US$5-million in damages.

Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Mr. Trump over the Mar-a-Lago documents, is also looking into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Mr. Biden. Prosecutors in Atlanta are conducting their own state-level investigation into the same matter.

A different special counsel, Robert Hur, is investigating Mr. Biden for keeping about 20 classified documents at his private homes in Delaware – including some stored in a box in his garage – and at a Washington think tank he used to work for. Mr. Biden voluntarily turned the papers over last year.

Mr. Trump’s former vice-president Mike Pence, who is also running for the 2024 presidential nomination, was investigated by the FBI after he, too, discovered classified documents at his house. Mr. Pence was cleared of wrongdoing. It likely helped that he proactively disclosed the papers’ existence and promptly gave them back to the federal government.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Texas are deciding whether to bring charges over a political stunt last autumn, orchestrated by Mr. DeSantis, in which Venezuelan migrants were rounded up in San Antonio and dropped on Martha’s Vineyard, a liberal island in Massachusetts. Some of the asylum seekers have said they were tricked into getting on the planes.

Is there any precedent for any of this?

No U.S. president or former president has ever faced criminal charges at either the federal or state levels. Richard Nixon, for instance, was pre-emptively pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. In the case of the only other president to have been arrested – Ulysses Grant, in 1872 – the infraction was reckless driving, which Mr. Grant resolved by paying a fine.

There is at least one previous case of a person running for president from prison: in 1920, Eugene Debs was serving time for sedition after he encouraged people to resist the U.S. military draft when he was nominated by the Socialist Party. He placed a distant third.

There have been a few high-profile classified document cases in recent years. In 2012, then-CIA director David Petraeus gave sensitive files to his biographer, with whom he was also having an extramarital affair. In 2003, former national security advisor Sandy Berger stole intelligence information from the National Archives by stuffing it down his pants and in his socks. Both cases resulted in convictions.