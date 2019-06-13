 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Federal watchdog agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating Hatch Act

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Federal watchdog agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating Hatch Act

Kevin Freking and Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Kellyanne Conway is a 'repeat offender' of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

A federal watchdog agency recommended Thursday that President Donald Trump fire one of his most ardent defenders, counsellor Kellyanne Conway, for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, said in a letter to Trump that Conway has been a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, but there are no exceptions for White House employees.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency does not have authority to fire Conway, who was appointed counsellor by Trump, so it would up to the president to follow its recommendation and dismiss one of his most unwavering defenders.

The agency’s letter states: “Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system–the rule of law.”

Conway told reporters who encountered her in the White House press office, “I have no reaction.”

White House spokesman Steven Groves called the agency’s decision “unprecedented” and “deeply flawed” and said it violated Conway’s constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

“Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations – and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act,” Groves said in a statement.

The Office of Special Counsel stated that, during a May 29 media interview, Conway minimized the significance of the law as applied to her.

When asked during the interview about the Hatch Act, Conway replied: “If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,” and “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”

Story continues below advertisement

In March 2018, the special counsel’s office found that Conway violated the law during two television interviews in which she advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama special election for U.S. Senate.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.

Conway has been a fiery defender of Trump, doing so during frequent appearances on cable TV news programs and in talks with reporters at the White House. Trump has praised her for her “success” in her career.

Conway is a former pollster who helped Trump win election in 2016 as his campaign manager.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter