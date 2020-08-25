Five key themes of the first night of the Republican National Convention

On the opening day of the Republican National Convention, the party painted a bleak picture of the U.S., describing it as a country teetering on the brink of riots and communism, capable only of salvation through President Donald Trump.

In contrast to its Democratic counterpart last week, which intercut speeches from hundreds of locations across the country with prepackaged segments and musical performances, most of the RNC’s first night consisted of speakers appearing one by one from the same ornate, empty auditorium in Washington, DC, interspersed with a handful of campaign ads.

And unlike the Democratic National Convention, which tried to pull together a broad and sometimes contradictory ideological coalition, the RNC mostly bet on motivating the base with a non-stop dose of hard-right rhetoric.

“Trump is the bodyguard of Western civilization,” student group leader Charlie Kirk said in the night’s first speech, setting the event’s nationalistic tone.

Here are five key themes and highlights from the first night of the RNC.

The anxieties of wealthy, white America

Mark and Patty McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyers who face criminal charges for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their white marble mansion in June, called on Americans to vote for Mr. Trump to stop the wave of anti-racism demonstrations sweeping the country.

Mr. McCloskey described the protesters as an “out-of-control mob.” Ms. McCloskey claimed that demonstrators aimed to “abolish the suburbs” and bring “crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments” into affluent residential communities.

The evening was replete with such language — Mr. Kirk described a “vengeful mob that wishes to destroy our way or life,” while Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son, said the Democrats were bringing “rioting, looting and vandalism” to the country — and a repeated message that only Mr. Trump can stop it.

The not-so-physically-distanced meetings

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, tried to showcase his empathy last week with a series of panel discussions on emotionally-charged topics. True to the pandemic era, Mr. Biden sat alone surrounded by a Stonehenge-like arrangement of televisions on which the panelists appeared.

Mr. Trump tried something similar Monday, but dispensed with the COVID-19 precautions. In two discussions, Mr. Trump met in person with several panelists at the White House; no one in the groups wore masks or stayed six feet apart.

In the first of the meetings, with people on the front lines of the pandemic, Mr. Trump touted a series of unproven and potentially dangerous treatments for the illness. The President has been criticized for downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 and leaving individual states to fend for themselves. But his guests repeatedly praised his leadership, while he referred to the illness as “the China virus.”

In the second panel, with Americans formerly held hostage abroad, the President praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a pastor held for two years in one of the Turkish autocrat’s prisons.

“I have to say that, to me, President Erdogan was very good,” Mr. Trump said.

Did we mention the socialism?

Second only to tying the Democrats to rioters was an effort to depict them as “Marxists,” “socialists” and “radical.”

One pre-recorded segment claimed that leftists “have already taken over Joe Biden.” Chicago businesswoman Madeline Lauf warned that Democrats are attacking American capitalism, over video footage of Pete Buttigieg, a former McKinsey consultant and one-time Democratic presidential candidate. And Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban-American who fled Fidel Castro’s regime, compared Mr. Biden with the late communist dictator.

“I have seen people like this before,” he said. “We cannot let them take over our country.”

In case you missed the shouting

With Mr. Trump’s first-night appearances confined to his relatively subdued panel discussions, it was up to Kimberly Guilfoyle to bring the decibels.

In a speech so loud it often seemed to reverberate through the auditorium, the Fox News host-turned Trump campaign official shouted as she waved her hands in the air.

“Do you support the cancel culture?” she said. “Do you think America is to blame?”

Ms. Guilfoyle also singled out California – blaming Democrats for turning the state “into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes.” The state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, is her ex-husband.

CanCon klaxon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, made a brief appearance early in the night. A segment highlighting Mr. Trump’s accomplishments included a clip of the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaced the North American free-trade agreement this year.

Later in the evening, Mr. Trump Jr. returned to the theme in an attack on Mr. Biden’s history of backing free trade agreements.

“He supported the worst trade deals in the history of the planet,” the younger Mr. Trump said. “He voted for the NAFTA nightmare. Down the tubes went our auto industry. He pushed for TPP. Goodbye manufacturing jobs.”

What Mr. Trump Jr. did not mention is that the USMCA is mostly identical to NAFTA, with some elements of TPP added in.

The convention continues for the next three nights, with Mr. Trump formally accepting re-nomination on Thursday.

