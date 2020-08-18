Four highlights from the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention

Open this photo in gallery In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The Associated Press

Michelle Obama made an impassioned plea to Americans on the first night of the Democratic National Convention to put aside their reservations about a broken political system to get to the polls.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” she said. “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Her speech was the capstone and high point of an evening that was the first extended look at pandemic-era election campaigning: A convention moved entirely online after COVID-19 made it unsafe to proceed with the event, originally scheduled in Milwaukee.

Cutting between hundreds of people in different locations across the country, the evening was a major technical feat that hit a few snags.

The convention continues for the next three nights, culminating in Mr. Biden accepting the nomination on Thursday.

Here were four highlights.

Strange bedfellows

Democrats pitched the biggest possible tent, with a string of Republican former office holders speaking on the same night as the Senate’s only self-described socialist. The messages delivered by these two sides of Mr. Biden’s putative voting coalition were often contradictory.

Open this photo in gallery In this image from video, former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The Associated Press

John Kasich, a former governor of Ohio who ran against Mr. Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016, exhorted conservative voters to back Mr. Biden with a pledge that he would steer a moderate course.

“I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that,” Mr. Kasich said, standing at a literal crossroads. “He’s reasonable, faithful, respectful.”

Leftist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, for his part, argued that Mr. Biden would enact progressive policies such as universal health care, affordable childcare and stronger unions.

Open this photo in gallery In this image from video, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The Canadian Press

Both Mr. Kasich and Mr. Sanders did, however, nod to the ideological chasms separating the disparate factions coalescing behind the former vice-president. But they argued that seeing Mr. Trump re-elected was too dangerous not to put aside their differences.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs,” said Mr. Sanders, who spoke in front of a large quantity of firewood which appeared to be inexplicably piled up in his home office. “His actions fanned this pandemic resulting in over 170,000 deaths and a nation still unprepared to protect its people.”

The telethon convention

Aiming to avoid a national political event resembling an awkward family Zoom call, the Democrats went for a rapid-fire mix of live speeches, pre-recorded voter testimonials, musical performances, brief panel discussions and archival footage.

At times, the format resembled a frenetic cable news channel. At others, it was more like a telethon on community access television, with frequent technological slip-ups.

During a speech by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for instance, his face suddenly jump-cut across the screen while a needless graphic of the Statue of Liberty briefly appeared and then vanished.

A production assistant walked in front of Alabama Senator Doug Jones.

Footage of an emotional speech by Mr. Biden on police brutality was abruptly interrupted by a smash cut to the former vice president presiding over a group discussion.

In an attempt to recreate some of the crowd energy of a live convention, the feed sometimes cut to viewers cheering from their living rooms. The effect was like that of people caught on the Jumbotron at a sporting event, often taking several seconds to realize they were being shown.

At the evening’s high points, the display would show hundreds of people cheering at once, each reduced to a tiny box on the screen.

The pandemic and police racism

Two themes dominated the night: COVID-19 and the wave of protests unleashed by the death of George Floyd.

Open this photo in gallery In this image from video, Kristin Urquiza of San Francisco, speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The Associated Press

Kristin Urquiza, a California woman whose father died of COVID-19, blamed the President for his death. She said her father prematurely broke quarantine to go to a karaoke bar because Mr. Trump had downplayed the pandemic’s seriousness.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump,” she said.

George Floyd’s brother led the convention in a moment of silence for everyone killed at the hands of police.

Open this photo in gallery Rodney and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, lead a moment of silence for their brother. POOL/Reuters

“People of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds peacefully protesting in the name of love and unity is a fitting legacy for our brother,” Philonise Floyd said.

And the mother of Eric Garner, another man choked to death by police, directly pressed Mr. Biden during a panel to use federal legislation to end police brutality.

“When my son was murdered, there was a big uprising. Then it settled down. We can’t settle down,” she said.

Mr. Biden pumped his fist in support. “I think people are ready,” he said.

Michelle Obama

While Trump-bashing was the favourite activity of most convention speakers, Ms. Obama took a tone more disappointed – and cuttingly derisive – than angry with the President.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said.

She repeated her famous exhortation for Democrats to “go high” and not “degrade” themselves by adopting Mr. Trump’s political tactics.

“Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top. Going high means standing fierce against hatred,” she said. “Going high means unlocking the shackles of lies and mistrust with the only thing that can truly set us free: the cold hard truth.”

She also conceded that Mr. Biden “is not perfect” but said he could seize the moment nonetheless if elected.

“I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith,” she said. “He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country.”

