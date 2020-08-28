 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
U.S. Politics

Four people who were at Republican National Convention in Charlotte test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C.
The Associated Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Four people who were at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County said.

WBTV reported Friday that those who tested positive at the event were immediately isolated.

Nearly 800 people were tested who attended the event or who helped support it, the county said in a news release. Two attendees and two people supporting the convention tested positive.

County leaders said in a statement that those individuals “were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that the disclosures come after county health officials raised concerned about a lack of social distancing and mask wearing at a Monday business meeting of the RNC in Charlotte. Strict coronavirus protocols were supposed to be followed.

The public may need to wait weeks for an “after-action” report detailing the true scope of convention-related infections. But Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said the convention posed no infection risk to the greater Charlotte area.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

