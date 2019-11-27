 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics

Register
AdChoices

Freeland en route to Washington to join American, Mexican leaders in USMCA talks

Adrian Morrow U.S. Correspondent
Washington
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will join U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s USMCA point man, for a Wednesday evening meeting to negotiate an addition to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is jetting to Washington for a Wednesday evening meeting to negotiate an addition to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Ms. Freeland will join U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s USMCA point man, for talks at Mr. Lighthizer’s office sometime after 5 p.m. local time, her office said.

The three sides are trying to agree on a side letter to the USMCA that would include concessions demanded by Democrats in the U.S. Congress in exchange for ratifying the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Lighthizer and Mr. Seade spent most of Wednesday meeting without Ms. Freeland, and her office was initially unsure whether she would attend. The toughest issue in the talks – a Democrat demand for U.S. officials to inspect Mexican factories to ensure they are complying with more stringent labour standards featured in the USMCA – is a U.S.-Mexico matter.

Freeland set to negotiate USMCA addendum in push for ratification, sources say

Also on the table is a plan to strengthen the deal’s dispute-resolution mechanism by ending “panel-blocking,” a tactic in which one country refuses to appoint members to a special trade tribunal, thereby making it impossible for the tribunal to adjudicate a dispute. The three sides are also expected to discuss plans for Canada to help Mexico implement tougher labour standards.

Mr. Seade emerged from Mr. Lighthizer’s office complex near the White House early in the afternoon to say the two sides were “on the way to a resolution,” but he did not expect a deal this week.

“Every single issue that has made me lose my sleep is off the table,” he said, but did not go into specifics.

Asked if the demand for U.S. inspections of Mexican factories was off the table, Mr. Seade would only say he had “made clear” that there would be no process “outside the dispute settlement system,” without elaborating.

Mr. Seade said he would meet again with Ms. Freeland on Friday in Ottawa. Asked whether he believed a deal would happen by Christmas, Mr. Seade responded: “Which Christmas?”

The three countries finished negotiating USMCA, a revised version of the current North American free-trade agreement that governs continental trade, in September, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

But Democrats, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, have been holding up ratification in a bid to extract changes to the deal. They are demanding tougher labour and environmental standards, a rollback on protections for pharmaceutical patents and stronger mechanisms for enforcing the deal’s provisions.

In order to make such changes, Mr. Lighthizer must negotiate a side letter with Canada and Mexico.

Most of the Democrats’ demands are targeted at Mexico, which they accuse of taking American jobs by undercutting the United States with cheap labour.

Mexico has already ratified the deal, and the Trudeau government has pledged to do the same once the United States does.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies