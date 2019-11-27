Freeland en route to Washington to join American, Mexican leaders in USMCA talks

Open this photo in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will join U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s USMCA point man, for a Wednesday evening meeting to negotiate an addition to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is jetting to Washington for a Wednesday evening meeting to negotiate an addition to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Ms. Freeland will join U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s USMCA point man, for talks at Mr. Lighthizer’s office sometime after 5 p.m. local time, her office said.

The three sides are trying to agree on a side letter to the USMCA that would include concessions demanded by Democrats in the U.S. Congress in exchange for ratifying the deal.

Mr. Lighthizer and Mr. Seade spent most of Wednesday meeting without Ms. Freeland, and her office was initially unsure whether she would attend. The toughest issue in the talks – a Democrat demand for U.S. officials to inspect Mexican factories to ensure they are complying with more stringent labour standards featured in the USMCA – is a U.S.-Mexico matter.

Also on the table is a plan to strengthen the deal’s dispute-resolution mechanism by ending “panel-blocking,” a tactic in which one country refuses to appoint members to a special trade tribunal, thereby making it impossible for the tribunal to adjudicate a dispute. The three sides are also expected to discuss plans for Canada to help Mexico implement tougher labour standards.

Mr. Seade emerged from Mr. Lighthizer’s office complex near the White House early in the afternoon to say the two sides were “on the way to a resolution,” but he did not expect a deal this week.

“Every single issue that has made me lose my sleep is off the table,” he said, but did not go into specifics.

Asked if the demand for U.S. inspections of Mexican factories was off the table, Mr. Seade would only say he had “made clear” that there would be no process “outside the dispute settlement system,” without elaborating.

Mr. Seade said he would meet again with Ms. Freeland on Friday in Ottawa. Asked whether he believed a deal would happen by Christmas, Mr. Seade responded: “Which Christmas?”

The three countries finished negotiating USMCA, a revised version of the current North American free-trade agreement that governs continental trade, in September, 2018.

But Democrats, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, have been holding up ratification in a bid to extract changes to the deal. They are demanding tougher labour and environmental standards, a rollback on protections for pharmaceutical patents and stronger mechanisms for enforcing the deal’s provisions.

In order to make such changes, Mr. Lighthizer must negotiate a side letter with Canada and Mexico.

Most of the Democrats’ demands are targeted at Mexico, which they accuse of taking American jobs by undercutting the United States with cheap labour.

Mexico has already ratified the deal, and the Trudeau government has pledged to do the same once the United States does.

