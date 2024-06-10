Open this photo in gallery: This Trump campaign e-mail came with the subject line 'I was just convicted in a rigged trial!', a reference to the ex-president's recent 34 felony convictions in New York state.

Just 20 minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records, he was using his newfound status as a felon to solicit campaign donations.

“I was just convicted in a rigged trial!” read an e-mail blast to supporters. The message included a request for contributions to help him recapture the White House.

Shortly after, President Joe Biden was out with his own plea for cash. “There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” his mass e-mail said.

Fundraising off a criminal case may seem like a new level of tacky for the money-hungry style of politics practised in the U.S., but it’s not that unusual. Every day, any American who has ever previously given their e-mail address to a political campaign is bombarded with dozens of messages demanding money.

Some solicitations offer a chance to win a dinner with the politician seeking the cash. Others attempt to alarm the recipient with a suggestion that, without their contribution, the other side will certainly win. Many resort to pure shame.

One e-mail last month from End Citizens United, a Democratic-aligned campaign group separate from Mr. Biden’s campaign, accused each recipient of being “a disgrace” who had delivered a “SLAP IN THE FACE” to Mr. Biden and former president Barack Obama by ignoring previous e-mails sent under their names.

“Despite their desperate appeals, friend, all they heard from you in return was RADIO SILENCE,” it read.

Open this photo in gallery: This End Citizens United e-mail accused recipients of delivering 'a slap in the face' by not responding to previous fundraising e-mails.

The missives can sometimes be blatantly misleading.

A recent e-mail from the Progressive Turnout Project, another Democratic group, implied that donating money could somehow help Fani Willis, the Atlanta district attorney prosecuting Mr. Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, thwart the former president’s efforts to have her removed from the case. “If the public doesn’t support Fani Willis, she could be FIRED and Trump could be SAVED,” the message reads. In reality, her status on the case will be decided by a court.

Other fundraising practices are even more dubious. Many promise matching contributions of 400 per cent or more from unspecified donors who may not actually exist. Some use the names of popular politicians to solicit money that does not actually go to those politicians.

The Archive of Political Emails, a website that preserves and tracks donation messages, logged between 550 and 1,750 fundraising e-mails a day last month. Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign alone sent out an average of more than 10 daily.

Sarah Bryner, director of research at Open Secrets, a non-profit that tracks money in politics, said the majority of political funding actually comes from large corporations and rich megadonors making contributions to Super PACs, organizations that can collect and spend unlimited amounts of cash. The increasing desperation of politicians to rack up donations from ordinary Americans has more to do with public relations, she said.

“If they take most of their money from large donors, they run the risk of looking like they’re in the pocket of the elite, and that does not jibe with the current populist moment,” she added. “But small donations are a small portion of the overall total. Millionaires and billionaires still contribute the bulk of the money in U.S. politics.”

Open this photo in gallery: This fundraising e-mail, personalized to Globe correspondent Adrian Morrow, promises a seat on a 'Trump Advisory Board.'

Mr. Trump’s fundraising tactics are mostly designed to make his mass e-mails appear personalized. “I want to take a trip together,” reads one, over a link purporting to sign the donor up for a contest to meet the former president. Another declares “I’VE GOT A JOB” for the recipient, promising a seat on a “Trump Advisory Board.”

On the Democratic side, the most aggressive campaign groups come across as simply unhinged.

“We’re BEGGING on hands and knees,” reads one e-mail from End Citizens United. Another declares “We’re in RUINS.” A third ends with a warning to those who decline to set up a monthly contribution: “You’ll regret it if you don’t.”

One common technique is to claim that the campaign is currently getting pummelled by the other side. “MAGA MONEY FLOODING IN,” says one e-mail from the Voter Protection Project. Another is to apply peer pressure: A message from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee suggests that “your neighbors” have replied to their fundraising e-mail, so you should too.

Open this photo in gallery: This Democratic e-mail is trying to create fear of missing out by suggesting people in the recipient's neighbourhood have already paid up.

Some political consultants admit that such techniques work in the short term but are self-defeating in the long run.

“This tactic is effective at getting an immediate initial donation, but over time, the donor is either desensitized to or begins to resent this ‘strategy,’ ” John Hall, a Republican fundraiser with Washington-area Apex Strategies, wrote in a blog post last year

Some fundraising methods, meanwhile, raise more serious ethical questions.

It is common for Super PACs, for instance, to use the names and images of politicians – Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders – without any guarantee that donations will be used to help those candidates. While these groups are broadly aligned with the parties, they are separate entities and often have no direct association with the politicians in whose names they claim to be raising money.

“There’s a term called ‘scam PACs,’” said Chris Herbert, who created and runs the Archive of Political Emails. “They raise a bunch of money, purportedly to run ads for a candidate, and then 90 per cent of the funds go to line the pockets of the people running the group, so they don’t actually help the candidate.”

Another tactic is to lure people into doubling their contribution or setting up a monthly recurring donation through the use of misleading checkboxes.

For instance, on Win Red, the Republicans’ donation-processing platform, a message from Mr. Trump says “I can’t win without you!” next to a button marked “Yes, count me in!” Only in smaller type underneath does the site specify that clicking this option signs the donor up for a monthly amount rather than a one-time contribution.

On Act Blue, the Democratic fundraising site, End Citizens United pre-checks the monthly recurring donation box, requiring donors to read over the form and unselect it to avoid giving more money than they intended.

Mr. Trump’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did End Citizens United, Progressive Turnout or Mothership Strategies, the Democratic media company involved in both groups’ fundraising efforts.

Both Mr. Herbert and Ms. Bryner cited the nationalization of politics in the polarizing Trump era as a major reason for the explosion in fundraising e-mails. People are no longer simply giving to their local candidates but are rather contributing across the country to what they see as a larger ideological war.

“It’s a factor of people wanting to do something about Trump on either side,” Ms. Bryner said. “Have more of him or have less of him.”