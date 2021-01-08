 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
U.S. Politics

GOP’s David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

Ben Nadler
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
The Associated Press
Democratic candidate for Senate Jon Ossoff speaks ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 4, 2021.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Republican David Perdue conceded his loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff on Friday, bringing Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs that will deliver Democratic control of the chamber one step closer to an end.

A day earlier, the GOP’s Kelly Loeffler conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other race.

Mr. Perdue thanked supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss and saying “I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win.”

After their contentious race marked by sharp personal attacks, Mr. Perdue’s statement did not mention Mr. Ossoff by name.

A spokesperson for Mr. Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Mr. Perdue and that they learned about his concession from media reports.

Mr. Ossoff’s victory will make him the youngest sitting member of the U.S. Senate.

