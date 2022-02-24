Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square, at dusk on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The square was the site of protests in 2014 that toppled UkraineÕs pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych. (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times News Service

Canada and other western countries are preparing to sanction Russian banks and oligarchs, and impose technology export bans, to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of the G7, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the heads of the European Union spoke by video conference Thursday morning to co-ordinate measures designed to impose economic pain following Russia’s sweeping attack on its democratic neighbour.

Mr. Trudeau announced afterwards that Canada will target 62 Russian individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and their family members, as well as the military contractor Wagner Group and major Russian banks. He said these includes members of the Russian Security Council, including the Defence Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Justice Minister.

The Prime Minister also announced Canada will no longer approve export permits for controlled technology to Russia and cancelling all existing permits.

“These sanctions are wide-reaching. They will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites, and they will limit President Putin’s ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

He said Mr. Putin has triggered the greatest threat to European stability since the Second World War.

“Russia’s actions stand in direct opposition to the democratic principles that generations of Canadians have fought to protect,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Democracies, and democratic leaders, everywhere must come together to defend these principles and stand firmly against authoritarianism.”

The Canadian emphasized “our quarrel is not with the people of Russia” but with “President Putin and Russian leadership that has enabled and supported this further invasion of Ukraine.”

Speaking to the British Parliament, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would cut all major Russian banks out of the United Kingdom’s financial system and freeze their assets, with a particular focus on VTB, the second-largest Russian bank.

He said he would also ban Russian companies and the country’s government form raising money on U.K. markets and ban the export of high-tech products such as semiconductors. The Russian airline Aeroflot would also no longer be allowed to land planes in the U.K., he said.

Roughly 100 powerful Russians, including oligarchs close to Mr. Putin, will face personal sanctions, Mr. Johnson said. They will have their assets frozen, won’t be allowed to travel to the U.K. – where many have homes – and will no longer be allowed to do business with British companies.

The Prime Minister said these moves would “hobble” the Russian economy with the “largest package of measures Russia has ever seen.”

“Diplomatically, politically, economically and, eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric adventure of Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” he said, calling Mr. Putin a “bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

Mr. Johnson did not announce the blocking of Russian banks from using SWIFT, an international system for processing payments. He said such a ban was still a possibility, but said the U.K. would only move forward if its allies agreed.

Also left out of the announcement were sanctions on the Russian oil and gas sector, on which Europe is heavily reliant as for energy imports.

Mr. Biden is expected to unveil the U.S. end of the sanctions in an afternoon address at the White House.

The European Union planned an emergency meeting later Thursday to approve sanctions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the measures under discussion would include cutting Russian banks off from European markets and imposing technology export controls.

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Sholz said the European Union would make Mr. Putin pay a “bitter price” for the invasion, with severe sanctions co-ordinated with NATO and other allies.

“It will be shown that Putin has made a severe mistake with his war,” he said in a televised address. “This is Putin’s war.”

He said NATO would also give further help to members on the eastern flank, several of whom border Ukraine and Russia.

NATO, which is planning an emergency meeting Thursday, has vowed to defend any of its members from attack by Russia. But NATO countries, including the U.S., have explicitly ruled out sending troops into Ukraine, which is not a NATO member. Instead, the U.S. and others have provided weapons to Ukrainian troops.

The allies announced milder sanctions earlier this week. But they were chiefly aimed at the Russian government and a handful of banks with relatively little foreign exposure, raising sharp criticisms that the moves did not go far enough.

So far, the West has prized presenting Mr. Putin with a united front above all, and has avoided measures that could hurt the economies of Allied countries. Europe, in particular, has deep trading ties with Russia.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.