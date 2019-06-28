Harris draws first blood of Democratic primary forcing frontrunner Biden on defensive over race

Kamala Harris has drawn the first blood of the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, forcing frontrunner Joe Biden on the defensive over his record on racial segregation.

In the most bruising exchange of Thursday night’s debate, the California senator took aim at the former vice-president for holding up his ability to work with segregationist senators in the 1970s as a model of “civility” in politics.

Then, she hammered him for not supporting “desegregation busing,” a method used to ensure more equal numbers of white and black students attended the same schools.

“It was actually very hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputation and career on the segregation of race in this country,” she said. “There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

Mr. Biden earlier this month cited his relationships with former senators James Eastland and Herman Talmadge, both segregationist Democrats, as a good example of how to work with people with whom he disagreed.

“There was some civility,” he told the audience at a fundraiser. “We got things done.”

In the 1970s, Mr. Biden also supported legislation to curtail federal power to order schools to use busing as an integration method.

Mr. Biden fired back, saying Ms. Harris’s attack was “a mischaracterization of my position across the board.” He also took a shot at Ms. Harris for making her career as a prosecutor.

“I did not praise racists, that is not true,” Mr. Biden said. “If we want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights and whether I did or not, I’m happy to do that. I was a public defender. I didn’t become a prosecutor.”

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America then?” Ms. Harris persisted.

“I did not oppose busing in America. What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education,” Mr. Biden replied, saying that busing was “a local decision.”

“That’s where the federal government must step in,” Ms. Harris said. “There are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people."

Mr. Biden continued his defence, but ultimately ran out of time. “My time is up, I’m sorry,” he said, ending the exchange.

The showdown in Miami was the first opportunity for Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris and other top contenders, such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg to face off on one stage. Also on the debate stage were senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet, California Congressman Eric Swalwell, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The Democratic field is so large that the party split the candidates into two groups, with a debate between the other 10 — including senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker — the previous night.

Mr. Biden has led in polls, usually by comfortable margins, since announcing his candidacy two months ago. Standing at centre stage, he mostly played it safe, offering restrained answers and leaning heavily on family anecdotes.

Mr. Sanders, by contrast, relied on a string of spicy soundbites as he aimed to solidify his position as the candidate of the left.

He branded President Donald Trump “a pathological liar and a racist.” He declared that “health care is a human right, not something to make huge profits.” And he argued that only major changes, from government-funded healthcare to free university tuition, can close America’s widening wealth gap.

“Nothing will change unless we have the guts to take on Wall Street, the insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the military-industrial complex and the fossil-fuel industry,” Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Buttigieg, for his part, painted himself as a moderate who would allow private health insurance to continue alongside an optional government-run system. He also expressed contrition for failing to build a more diverse police force in South Bend, where the fatal shooting of Eric Logan, a black man, by a white officer has reignited anger at police brutality towards people of colour.

“I couldn’t get it done. My community is in anguish right now,” Mr. Buttigieg said when asked why such a small proportion of police in his city are black. “There’s a wall of mistrust built up one racist act at a time."

Ms. Harris, whose campaign has struggled to gain traction despite high early expectations, had something of an uneven night. While she appeared at times to have difficulty condensing her arguments into the 60-second responses demanded by the debate format, she was more successful than her opponents in cutting through the noise.

During one exchange in which Mr. Sanders, Ms. Gillibrand and Mr. Swalwell tried to talk over each other, for instance, Ms. Harris swiftly shut them all down.

“Hey guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table,” she said.

Ms. Gillibrand, meanwhile, tried to sell herself as a compromise between the centrist Mr. Biden and the leftwing Mr. Sanders. She contended that private insurance should be allowed to stay, but that the government should create an optional public program so good it eventually drives insurers out of business.

“If you have a buy-in over a three- or four-year period, you move us to single-payer more quickly,” she said.

Mr. Swallwell tried to break through for his long-shot campaign by playing attack dog. He demanded Mr. Biden “pass the torch” to a new generation of political leaders. He needled Mr. Sanders into promising to spend government funds to buy back assault rifles from gun owners. And he excoriated Mr. Buttigieg for not cleaning house in his police force after Mr. Logan’s death. “You’re the mayor. You should fire the chief,” he said.

Ms. Williamson, the lowest-polling candidate on the stage, took an unusual tack, arguing that Democrats should stop putting forward detailed policy proposals and instead “harness love for political purposes” to win the election.“It’s really nice that we’ve got all these plans,” she said. “But if you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump just by having all these plans, you got another thing coming.”

