‘I am back’: Bernie Sanders continues campaigning after heart attack, trying to prove he’s still got it

Open this photo in gallery Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City, U.S., October 19, 2019. YANA PASKOVA/Reuters

In a park on the Queens side of the East River on a sunny autumn afternoon, Bernie Sanders is trying to prove he’s still got it.

Standing before 20,000 supporters Saturday at his first campaign rally since suffering a heart attack earlier this month, the Vermont Senator nearly shouts himself hoarse as he proclaims that his health scare was only a bump on the road he is certain will lead to the White House.

“I am happy to report to you that I am more than ready, more ready than ever to carry on with you the epic struggle that we face today. I am more than ready to assume the office of President of the United States,” the 78-year-old declares, as the crowd bursts into cheers and chants his name. “To put it bluntly: I am back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Sanders is also getting a crucial assist. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the rookie Democratic congresswoman who is the most visible figure in the party’s youth-driven move left, is here to offer her coveted endorsement.

Introducing Mr. Sanders as Tio Bernie – Spanish for “uncle” – Ms. Ocasio-Cortez credits him with her own political awakening during his previous presidential campaign in 2016, when her job at a Manhattan taco joint put her face to face with the consequences of economic inequality.

“I was on my feet for 12-hour days with no structured breaks. I didn’t have healthcare. I wasn’t being paid a living wage. And I didn’t think that I deserved any of those things,” she tells the gathering. “It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognise my inherent value as a human being that deserved healthcare, housing, education and a living wage.”

This event, in a working class neighbourhood in the shadow of a power plant, may be the most crucial of Mr. Sanders’s run for the 2020 nomination.

Even before his hospitalisation, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had been steadily rising in the polls and threatening to displace Mr. Sanders as the progressive standard-bearer in the Democratic primaries. And the leftward pull the rumpled, self-described socialist has exerted on the party has meant even his more moderate rivals in the race have embraced elements of his plans to expand the social safety net and fight climate change.

But Danny Awalt Jr., 29, a schoolteacher and former marine from Long Island who also backed Mr. Sanders the last time around, says his primacy in the field counts for a lot.

“The other candidates are only moving left because of Bernie. Why would I vote for Diet Coke when original Coke is still an option?” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Where Mr. Sanders had seemingly come out of nowhere to mount a serious challenge to Hillary Clinton for the nomination in the previous race, he began the current campaign near the top of the field. And he has battled to keep his base of Millennial and Generation Z supporters together.

The crowd Saturday evinces much of that youthfulness. The median age appears decidedly low for a political event, with university students turning out en masse. Mr. Sanders’s appeal, they say, is a mix of unapologetically leftist policies – single-payer healthcare, free university tuition, higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations – and perceived authenticity as a politician whose views have remained substantially unchanged since the 1960s.

“His actual plan goes further than other candidates’. He’s been consistent for decades,” says Abby Leedy, 18, who travelled from Providence, Rhode Island, to attend the rally as part of the Sunrise Movement, a youth environmental group.

While Ms. Warren has campaigned on many of the same issues as Mr. Sanders, many in the audience evince uncertainty about her sincerity. She identifies as a capitalist, they point out, and was registered as a Republican at one time before embracing liberal Democratic politics.

“I just trust Bernie more. He was talking about climate change in the 1980s. He’s been arrested for civil disobedience,” says Matthew Mellea, 20, referring to Mr. Sanders’ famous brush with the law while protesting for civil rights in Chicago in 1963.

Many know first-hand the problems Mr. Sanders is vowing to fix.

Story continues below advertisement

Kayla Walker says her family certainly could have used a universal healthcare system when her father broke his neck in a construction accident. The cost of his treatment meant Ms. Walker and brother went without lunch in high school, while the family had to rely on well water and a generator because they could not afford utilities.

“We were struggling with the insurance company, we were struggling to pay medical bills,” Ms. Walker, a 30-year-old Columbia University student, says. “I don’t want anyone else to go through that.”

In his own endorsement speech from the stage, filmmaker Michael Moore pointed out that the U.S. remains the only high-income country in the world without universal healthcare, even as Mr. Sanders’s more moderate Democratic rivals insist the nation cannot afford to pay for it.

“How does Canada afford it?” Mr. Moore says. “The Canadians sell so much maple syrup that everyone gets free healthcare?”

As for concerns about Mr. Sanders’s own health and age, his supporters point out that Ms. Warren and former vice-president Joe Biden, his other chief rival for the nomination, are also in their 70s.

And they are ready, after watching their candidate speak for over an hour Saturday and on the heels of a similarly even debate performance earlier in the week, to believe his professions of readiness.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was so vigorous,” says Cybele Mayes, 21. “He’s even more energetic than before.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.