TV screens show the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at the Brighton, a British-themed sports bar, in Washington on Sept. 19. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Growing up in Los Angeles with a British father and Canadian mother, Alex Thomson saw Queen Elizabeth as a connection to his family history. He watched her annual addresses at Christmas, admiring her “constant duty” and how she embodied “what it means to be English.”
“She was always this present figure to me,” said Mr. Thomson, a 29-year-old lawyer now living in Washington. “She was a remarkable person who gave over 70 years of her life to her country.”
Mr. Thomson was one of a handful of mourners who came Monday morning to the Brighton, a British-themed sports bar on the Potomac waterfront, to watch
the Queen’s funeral. The group was small, outnumbered by journalists and bar staff, who opened the place at 5:30 a.m. and served tea to the assembled.
Devin Henderson, a host at the Brighton, circulated with a book of condolences and passed out cards for people to fill out. The bar planned to send them to the Royal Family, he said.
“I grew up as a Disney kid, seeing kings, queens, princesses, princes – it seemed fantastical. But here, today, we still have those remnants of monarchy,” he said.
A British flag flies along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 19. Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One to return to Washington after attending the funeral. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
So it goes for many in the U.S., including in this city founded by and named for the man who led a successful rebellion against the British Crown. Despite breaking away from the empire almost 250 years ago, there’s a lingering fascination with the pomp and circumstance of the monarchy and the woman who represented its modern expression for most of living memory.
President Joe Biden has ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and military bases to fly at half-mast until Monday night, and the District of Columbia government hung Union Jacks along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Neah Lekan said American interest in the institution largely stems from the fact it is so different from anything that exists on this side of the Atlantic. “In Britain, people have grown up with it, they’re used to it. Over here, we have such political divisions, the idea of a neutral head of state transcending politics – the idea of anything transcending politics – seems crazy,” he said.
Mr. Lekan, 22, is working on a PhD at Johns Hopkins University in cultural representations of the Crown during the Tudor and Stewart dynasties. He said his initial interest in the monarchy was inspired in large part by the Queen.
“She refashioned and reimagined what the Crown can mean,” said Mr. Lekan, who came down from Baltimore to watch the funeral at the Brighton. “It was the reimagination of the monarchy as a representation of the nation in the form of a neutral historical figure, who was Britannia.”
In photos: Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral King Charles III, left, watches as The Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker breaks his Wand of Office, marking the end of his service to the sovereign, during a committal service for Queen Elizabeth. Joe Giddens/The Associated Press 1 of 50 The Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Joe Giddens/The Associated Press 2 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. RICHARD POHLE/Getty Images 3 of 50 Royal Grenadier guards march towards Windsor Castle in anticipation of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images 4 of 50 The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor. Aaron Chown/The Associated Press 5 of 50 Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor. Aaron Chown/The Associated Press 6 of 50 The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. PETER NICHOLLS/Reuters 7 of 50 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is driven along the Long Walk in her State Hearse from London to Windsor towards her final resting place inside St George VI memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle. POOL/Reuters 8 of 50 The Royal Family walk behind the coffin as the Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth aboard the State Hearse, travels inside Windsor Castle. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 50 The hearse travels along the Long Walk as it makes its way to Windsor Castle, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor. LEE SMITH/Reuters 10 of 50 King Charles III, foreground, and his son Prince William, fourth from left, salute as Queen Elizabeth's coffin is transferred from a gun carriage to a waiting hearse at Wellington Arch in London. Andrew Testa/The New York Times News Service 11 of 50 The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Arch in London. David Ramos/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 50 The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Arch in London. David Ramos 13 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past The Wellington Arch. David Ramos/Getty Images 14 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 15 of 50 Crowds on The Mall stand for a two minutes silence during the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth in London. KEVIN COOMBS/Reuters 16 of 50 Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth in London. Wo1 Rupert Frere/The Associated Press 17 of 50 Coldstream Guards proceed down The Mall ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London. Chip Somodevilla/The Associated Press 18 of 50 The RCMP lead the funeral procession marching down The Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth, in London. ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters 19 of 50 Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth funeral ceremonies in central London. POOL/Reuters 20 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth makes it way on the procession from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service. JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters 21 of 50 Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit in a car on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, in London. HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 22 of 50 RCMP during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London. WPA Pool/Getty Images 23 of 50 King Charles III, Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre arrives during the state funeral. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 50 The crown is seen as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey in London. HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 26 of 50 King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London. CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images 27 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images 28 of 50 Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd R), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd L) travel down The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. WPA Pool/Getty Images 29 of 50 Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth. CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images 30 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey for her state funeral in central London. Frank Augstein/The Associated Press 31 of 50 Spectators are seen gathering on the Long Walk, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor. PAUL CHILDS/Reuters 32 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London. Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 33 of 50 King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in central London. Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 34 of 50 People gather prior of the Queen Elizabeth funeral in central London. Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press 35 of 50 People gather to watch the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Parliament Square in London. SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters 36 of 50 Guests arrive ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London. WPA Pool/Getty Images 37 of 50 People display a portrait of Queen Elizabeth at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of her State Funeral Service in London. David Davies/The Associated Press 38 of 50 Inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Danny Lawson/Getty Images 39 of 50 People gather to watch the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London. WPA Pool/Getty Images 40 of 50 Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London. Chris Furlong/Getty Images 41 of 50 Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London. Chris Furlong/Getty Images 42 of 50 Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London. Chris Furlong/Getty Images 43 of 50 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London. KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 44 of 50 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London. Geoff Pugh/Getty Images 45 of 50 Christina Heerey (L), the last person to pay their respects, walks past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lying-In-State in Westminster Hall in London. Mark Large/Getty Images 46 of 50 Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, arrives at Westminster Abbey in London. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images 47 of 50 The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Hall. WPA Pool/AFP/Getty Images 48 of 50 Buckingham Palace household staff return through the gates of Buckingham Palace after paying their respects during the State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London. CHIP SOMODEVILLA/AFP/Getty Images 49 of 50 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is seen on the day of her funeral and burial, in London. POOL/Reuters 50 of 50