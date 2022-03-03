Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fl., on Feb. 26.OCTAVIO JONES/Reuters

A U.S. congressional committee says Donald Trump “engaged in a criminal conspiracy” with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, turning up pressure on the Department of Justice to investigate whether the former president broke the law.

In a court filing, the House of Representatives panel probing last year’s Capitol riot says the evidence suggests Mr. Trump and members of his campaign team committed fraud and obstruction of Congress.

The committee doesn’t have the power to lay charges. But it can refer evidence to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation in its final report, expected this autumn. The legal arguments in the filing are a signal the committee intends to do this.

So far, there has been no indication that Attorney-General Merrick Garland is pursuing a criminal investigation of Mr. Trump, even as he has systematically tracked down and charged hundreds of rioters.

The committee’s filing, made late Wednesday evening, is part of a court battle with John Eastman, one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers. Mr. Eastman is refusing to turn over e-mails and other documents to the committee, arguing they are shielded by solicitor-client privilege. The committee contends in its filing that Mr. Eastman’s e-mails relate to a potential crime and are therefore not privileged.

“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump, plaintiff, and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process, disseminating false information about election fraud, and pressuring state officials to alter state election results and federal officials to assist in that effort,” the committee wrote.

The document details Mr. Trump’s concerted campaign to overturn the election. This included a “briefing” with 300 state legislators whom he hoped would throw out Mr. Biden’s victories in their states. It also entailed meetings and telephone calls in which Mr. Trump pressed then vice-president Mike Pence to refuse to certify Mr. Biden’s victory.

Mr. Eastman drafted a memo in which he urged Mr. Pence to reject the Electoral College votes of several swing states that had gone to Mr. Biden. The vice-president repeatedly refused, saying that doing so would be illegal.

In the middle of the riot, in which Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed Congress in a bid to shut down the certification of the election, Mr. Eastman continued to lobby Mr. Pence and his staff. “The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary,” the filing quoted him as writing in an e-mail to one of Mr. Pence’s aides, even as Mr. Pence hid in a secure part of the Capitol to avoid insurrectionists who were demanding he be hanged.

Over the past year, the Department of Justice has prosecuted more than 700 people in connection with the riot. But there has been no sign of an investigation into Mr. Trump for inciting them, or for trying to get Mr. Pence and other officials to throw out the election results.

Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat who sits on the committee, suggested Thursday that it was time for Mr. Garland to move on the file. “The Justice Department has no requirement to wait for Congress. Historically, it doesn’t wait for Congress, and I don’t think it should wait for Congress here,” he told reporters.

Laurence Tribe, a retired Harvard law professor who once taught Mr. Garland, said he wasn’t sure why the Attorney-General “is doing as little as he apparently is doing.” He said Mr. Garland might believe it would be hard to prove Mr. Trump had the requisite state of mind to commit a crime because he may really have believed he had won the election. But Mr. Tribe said he did not think such a concern was a good reason not to investigate.

“If you read the evidence the committee has gathered, it’s very hard not to conclude that there is a strong basis here for indicting a number of people, including the former president,” said Mr. Tribe, an expert in constitutional law. “This court filing makes it more difficult for the DOJ simply to look the other way.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Trump’s actions were “a unique and existential threat to our democracy,” and Mr. Biden wanted “a full investigation.” But she said it was up to the Department of Justice to decide.

Neither the Department of Justice nor Mr. Eastman responded to requests for comment.

In a statement, Mr. Trump repeated a well-worn series of baseless conspiracy theories that the election had been subject to enormous fraud. He accused congressional investigators of being “partisan hacks” using “Marxist” tactics.

The committee has spent months privately interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. It is expected to start holding public hearings this spring.

Legislators are also fighting court battles with Mr. Trump and members of his inner circle who have refused to testify or hand over documents. The committee referred contempt of Congress charges against former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows to Mr. Garland. Prosecutors charged Mr. Bannon criminally, but have announced no decision on Mr. Meadows.

Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor, said she did not believe Mr. Garland would make decisions on the case based on political pressure.

“I don’t think DOJ or Garland care that much about what Congress thinks,” she said. “Once you get past the issue of whether there is enough evidence to charge, you have to decide whether you should. The idea of charging a former president is so monumental and so potentially destructive to the country, they will want to consider that as well.”

