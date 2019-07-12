 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Jeffrey Epstein’s finances to be kept secret ahead of bail hearing

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Jeffrey Epstein’s finances to be kept secret ahead of bail hearing

New York
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Information that could shed light on jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth will be kept secret ahead of a Monday bail hearing in his sex trafficking case in New York, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Friday that Epstein’s lawyers can file documents related to his finances under seal, keeping them out of the public docket.

Prosecutors complained to Berman in a letter on Thursday that Epstein’s lawyers hadn’t filed the paperwork, making it impossible to “meaningfully respond” to their argument that he should be held on house arrest pending trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Berman rejected prosecutors’ request for more time to file their response. It’s due by 5 p.m. Friday.

The judge hand wrote his denial on a copy of the prosecution letter. “Hard to imagine it would take the government extra time to review submission,” Berman wrote.

Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty this week to charges alleging he recruited and abused dozens of underage girls at his mansions in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, in the early 2000s.

The case is being brought more than a decade after Epstein secretly cut a deal with prosecutors to dispose of nearly identical allegations.

The 2008 non-prosecution agreement allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution instead of facing federal charges. He served 13 months in jail, was required to reach financial settlements with dozens of his alleged victims and register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors in the case in New York argue that Epstein is a significant flight risk and want him held without bail pending trial. They say he has three active U.S. passports and has frequently travelled in and out of the country on his private jet.

Epstein’s lawyers favour house arrest with electronic monitoring at his $77-million Manhattan mansion, saying prosecutors were making a “drastic demand” asking that he be jailed until trial.

Story continues below advertisement

In a court filing, Epstein’s lawyers argued that he had long lived with the fear that federal prosecutors might pursue sexual abuse charges against him again and had never sought to flee the country.

The new charges have brought renewed attention to Epstein. On Friday, the New Mexico attorney general’s office said it was investigating charges against the financier, who owns a ranch south of Santa Fe. The office is interviewing people who say they were victims of Epstein and plans to forward any evidence to federal authorities, spokesman Matt Baca said in an emailed statement.

An email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Epstein.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter