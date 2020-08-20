Joe Biden lays out vision for US as he accepts presidential nomination at DNC

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with union workers on the economy in a segment during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wis. on Aug. 20, 2020. POOL/Reuters

Joe Biden has launched the Democratic Party’s general election campaign by casting himself as a steady hand who can steer his country out of its health, economic and racial crises.

Mr. Biden was also expected to lean heavily on his persona as an empathetic conciliator as he formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination Thursday.

The aim of the 77-year-old former vice-president – who had not yet delivered his acceptance speech by press time – is to unite a broad and sometimes fractious voting coalition ranging from socialists to soft conservatives around the single goal of ousting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mr. Biden’s argument is that his moderate governance can tackle the COVID-19 pandemic where Mr. Trump has failed, reboot the economy, restore American leadership in the world and pass a domestic agenda extending everything from health care to higher wages to the lowest-income Americans.

He is expected to play up his modest background and his personal resilience, including suffering the loss of his first wife and daughter in a car crash in 1972, and his older son, Beau, of cancer in 2015.

Mr. Biden’s address was to be the finale of a four-day, unprecedented Democratic National Convention, in which speakers beamed in from hundreds of locations across the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the originally planned in-person gathering in Milwaukee.

Mr. Biden was set to deliver his acceptance speech at a convention centre near his home in Wilmington, Del., the hall empty save for a handful of journalists sitting six feet apart from one another.

While the first three days of the event prosecuted the case against Mr. Trump – taking aim at his handling of the pandemic, stoking of racial divides and rolling back of measures meant to combat climate change – Thursday’s speeches focused on laying out an alternative vision.

The final night put the spotlight on Mr. Biden’s fellow moderates, as he makes a heavy play to win over centrist voters, particularly suburban women, with an appeal to calm and inclusion after Mr. Trump’s four tumultuous years.

“Every American must now decide. Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion? Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black Lives Matter? Will we handle questions of science by turning to scientists and doctors?” said former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of Mr. Biden’s erstwhile primary opponents.

The convention also made an explicit appeal to young and Black voters who came to the polls for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but sat out the previous election.

“People often think they can’t make a difference like our civil rights icons, but every person in the movement mattered – those who made the sandwiches, swept the church floors, stuffed the envelopes,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “We must register, and we must vote.”

Hours before Mr. Biden’s speech, Mr. Trump tried to steal his thunder with a visit to a kitchen-renovation business near the Democratic candidate’s hometown of Scranton, Pa. The President assailed Mr. Biden for supporting “globalist attacks” on this industrial corner of the country, including trade deals such as the North American free-trade agreement and the Paris climate accord.

“Joe Biden has spent five decades in Washington betraying the people of Scranton,” Mr. Trump said. “He is your worst nightmare.”

The President narrowly carried Pennsylvania in 2016, largely because of his appeal in struggling industrial towns. Holding that edge is crucial to his re-election campaign.

Mr. Trump’s argument plays well to people such as Martin Barrett, 59, of nearby Kingston, Pa. Mr. Barrett, who worked in a glass factory that closed down in 2004 amid competition from overseas manufacturers, blames free-trade deals for eroding the area’s manufacturing sector. Mr. Barrett voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 and plans to do so again.

“They call him the blue-collar billionaire: He knows how to talk to the working class of this country. He relates,” Mr. Barrett said.

Mr. Biden’s supporters who were gathered outside as Mr. Trump gave his speech, however, saw the former vice-president as a hometown hero. They contrasted his upbringing in this blue-collar city of 80,000 with Mr. Trump’s lifelong wealth.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, so it feels like he’s a neighbour,” said Janet Shaw, 67, a retired teacher who runs a business helping senior citizens with housekeeping and lawn work. “He wasn’t born into a wealthy family, he was born into a regular, working-class family. He can relate to people.”

And for her, Mr. Biden’s internationalism is a positive feature.

“He’s going to be able to bring up our standing in the world. He’s going to respect other nations and work with them. Other countries respect him,” she said.

Melissa Hady, meanwhile, trusted Mr. Biden to solve the immediate problem of the pandemic. A Scranton native who works as a school counsellor in South Carolina, the 46-year-old came home for a visit in June and chose to stay through the summer after COVID-19 surged in the south.

She was also counting on him to heal the U.S.‘s wounds.

“I think Joe Biden is a good man and he’s going to bring the country together,” she said “We need unification and peace.”

